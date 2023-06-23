The Golden State Warriors selected Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

A sophomore guard from nearby Santa Clara, Podziemski was one of this class' biggest risers during the pre-draft process following a standout season with the Broncos. He averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43.8 from three-point range in 2022-23, winning West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year honors.

Rumors ran rampant leading up to draft night that Golden State was looking to trade its lone selection on Thursday, either packaged with Jonathan Kuminga to vault up into the lottery or moved to a team that could send back an impact contributor and lower-value draft asset. None of that smoke ultimately sparked fire, though, the Warriors instead content to stand pat in the middle of the first round and bring in a college star who could make an immediate impact as a rookie.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. telegraphed the selection of a player like Podziemski on Monday during his introductory press conference as the Dubs' president of basketball operations, all but copping to the assumption the front office would prioritize NBA readiness and team fit in the draft over raw talent and long-term potential.

“I think our main focus is on drafting a really good basketball player. Like Joe said, it's pretty hard not to draft a ‘young' guy. Now the difference between 19 and 23 years of age? Sure, you can debate that,” Dunleavy said when asked about Golden State targeting more experienced prospects. “I think our focus, as it has for the most part, is to be drafting players that are actually good at basketball. So that'll be the thing, then we'll look at it from a roster standpoint of how it looks. Could you make an argument last year we were too young in some ways? Sure. But that's what we'll take a look at once the draft has gone by, then figure it our from there.”

Podziemski, 20, offers the Warriors an intriguing mix of potential win-now production and ascendent trajectory after bursting onto the scene with Santa Clara, where he transferred following an innocuous freshman campaign at the University of Illinois. A 6'5 lefty with deep shooting range, innate two-way feel and solid athleticism—evidenced by his sky-high rebounding numbers—Podziemski figures to compete for reserve minutes on the wing with Golden State.

His selection marks another major step of a pivotal player-movement period for the Warriors, mere hours after it began with the league-wide bang provided by the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade.

Draymond Green is officially set to enter free agency after opting out of his contract earlier this week, both sides eyeing his return to the Bay on a multi-year year. Klay Thompson is eligible for a contract extension, while trade winds surrounding Kuminga won't necessarily stop swirling as free agency—where the cash-strapped Dubs are bound to lose Donte DiVincenzo to a bigger payday—fast approaches.

The Warriors' offseason has only just begun. We'll learn more about how Podziemski fits into their plans as an already wild summer continues.