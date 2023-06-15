It's still unclear where the Golden State Warriors will be picking in the 2023 NBA Draft. Whether they simply stick at No. 19, trade Jonathan Kuminga to vault into the lottery or move out of the first round altogether, though, the type of prospect the Dubs will be targeting next Thursday night is likely to remain the same.

After prioritizing long-term upside in recent years, Golden State is reportedly set on drafting older, experienced players this time around who can contribute right away.

“I'm just really curious to see what Golden State does. You hear from teams that they're being pretty aggressive making calls, seeing what they can get potentially in the lottery or mid-first,” ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony said on The Lowe Post. “Kuminga's name has been out there since the trade deadline as potentially being available. And then you see some of the workouts they're conducting. They seem to be targeting older players and telling people, agents, other teams, ‘We overloaded our coaching staff with developmental type prospects the last few years, we're done with that. We want guys that know how to play basketball, that can come in and fit our style of play, know how to pass, know how to cut, know how to guard off the ball and are not gonna complain about their roles, about their minutes.' What they do here on draft night is gonna kinda set the tone for how their summer looks.”

None of that intel is especially surprising. After scrapping the two-timeline dream in February by trading James Wiseman for Gary Payton II and voicing a desire to run it back next season with their established core, the Warriors are in dire need of reliable depth as the player-movement period dawns.

With Jordan Poole and Kuminga the subject of frequent trade rumors and Donte DiVincenzo likely seeking a bigger payday elsewhere, Payton and Moses Moody are the only incumbent bench players set for a full-time rotation role in 2023-24. Golden State lacks the financial flexibility to spend in free agency, too. Barring a highly unlikely reduction in committed salary, the Dubs will likely be relegated to offering minimum contracts to players on the open market.

Clearly, the draft holds outsized importance for the Warriors this offseason. No matter what picks they end up with on June 22nd, expect Golden State to leave the draft with ready-made prospects who boast the two-way feel and overall basketball acumen needed to make an impact as rookies.