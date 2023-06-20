Jonathan Kuminga's name continues to swirl in trade rumors as the 2023 NBA Draft draws closer and closer. If the former No. 7 overall pick is ultimately moved before Thursday night, it appears the Golden State Warriors will have made that drastic decision for the chance to select an elite prospect with a high-value lottery pick.

The player Golden State is targeting with a potential Kuminga trade is unlikely to be on the board at No. 10, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

“They would like to get up higher than 10…From what I'm understanding, if the Warriors are gonna move up with Jonathan Kuminga it's gonna be, well, a little bit higher than where Dallas is right now,” Fisher told Kevin Gray on Inside The Mavs. “But if that's something that works out where it's a bigger situation because there's a lot of cards on the table for both teams, I wouldn't be shocked. Nineteen to 10 is a pretty big jump. But I'll say this, from what I've been told, from who I've been told Golden State would be targeting there, I don't think that player will be available at 10, I'll say that.”

"If the Warriors are going to move up, with Jonathan Kuminga, it's going to be a little bit higher than [#10]." “From who I’ve been told Golden State is targeting there, I don’t think that player will be available at #10.” (via @JakeLFischer on @KevinGraySports) pic.twitter.com/YZIw7Dzgfw — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) June 20, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks are known to be shopping the tenth pick, ostensibly making them potential trade partners for the Warriors after multiple recent reports indicated Kuminga was being dangled along with the No. 19 selection in the team's hopes to make a leap into the lottery. Duke center Dereck Lively II, a clear riser during the pre-draft process, has been rumored as a possible target for Golden State, too, and would also address Dallas' dire need for size, athleticism and rim-protection up front.

Lively's draft range likely begins at 10, though, sparking logical speculation amid Fischer's reporting that the Dubs have eyes for another prospect who could come off the board in the mid-lottery.

The Warriors have interest in Overtime Elite's Ausar Thompson, according to Cyrus Saatsaz of Locked on Warriors, an explosive wing with impressive offensive feel and budding defensive chops that could help him get on the floor as a rookie while his jumper continues developing. There are similar shooting concerns about Arkansas guard Anthony Black, but he otherwise possesses the two-way connective-tissue traits on which Golden State has always placed a premium under Steve Kerr.

Both Thompson and Black will surely have heard their names called before No. 10. Thompson could be drafted as high as fifth by the Detroit Pistons, while Black's narrow range seems to start with the Orlando Magic at No. 6.

Would rebuilding teams like the Magic and Utah Jazz, each armed with two selections in the top-16, be interested in swapping their highest pick for a package built around Kuminga? Both Thompson and Black—and almost definitely the latter—could be available for the Dubs at six, but it's not guaranteed either would still be on the board if Golden State traded Kuminga to Utah for No. 9.

Would the Warriors be happy choosing between UCF forward Taylor Hendricks, Houston big man Jarace Walker and Lively in that scenario?

There's a possibility Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the revamped front office like Hendricks and Walker as much as they might Thompson and Black. Golden State could certainly use more size, athleticism and versatility up front. Like Thompson and Black, however, it's no sure thing any of those prospects—all of whom were originally in the high school class of 2022—would be ready to contribute to winning basketball as rookies, the rare ability the Warriors are reportedly coveting most on draft night.

Buckle up, Dub Nation. The NBA Draft is barely 48 hours away, and could chart the course for a pivotal offseason already marked by major changes.