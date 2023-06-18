The Golden State Warriors are set for a potentially franchise-altering offseason over the next few months. After a somewhat disappointing 2022-23 campaign, it's clear that changes are coming for the Warriors; it's just a matter of who will end up sticking around, who will leave, and how many new faces will be in town.

One player who could be set to leave this offseason is Donte DiVincenzo. The solid two-way guard had a strong debut season with the Warriors, playing a big role for them off their bench throughout the year. However, it sounds like it could just be one-and-done for DiVincenzo with Golden State, as many folks are expecting him to opt out of his deal and test free agency, where he will likely be too expensive for the Warriors.

“Within Golden State and among rival NBA executives, there’s a belief Donte DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option and will likely be too expensive for the Warriors to re-sign once he hits unrestricted free agency…Golden State would be able to re-sign DiVincenzo for up to four years, $23.2 million if he declines his player option, which would give him only a $5.4 million starting salary. One NBA executive told HoopsHype he believes DiVincenzo is worth the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.” – Michael Scotto, HoopsHype

DiVincenzo did exactly what the Warriors were looking for from him, and it seems like he has set himself up perfectly to receive a nice little raise this offseason. There's still a chance he could remain with the Warriors, but with the way things are currently trending, it wouldn't be surprising to see DiVincenzo sign elsewhere this offseason, assuming he does in fact opt to test free agency.