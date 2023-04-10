My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have won their final game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, but it didn’t come out without drama after Rudy Gobert threw a punch at his own teammate Kyle Anderson on the sidelines. The T-Wolves are now preparing for their upcoming Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they will be doing so without Gobert, who was suspended by Minnesota for their next game as a result of his incident with Anderson.

Gobert will serve a one-game suspension and is expected to return if the Wolves lose to the Lakers and play another play-in game, or advance into the Western Conference playoffs, sources said. https://t.co/JMSdwm7P2o — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2023

This is a pretty big loss for the Timberwolves, but after the dispute between Gobert and Anderson, they almost didn’t have any other choice. With Gobert and Anderson arguing while on the sideline in their win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Gobert took things to another level when he threw a punch at Anderson. The two were quickly separated, but by then, the damage was already done.

Now, with a chance to earn the seven seed and officially make the playoffs, Minnesota will be without one of their top players in Gobert. The star center has had a rocky first season with the Timberwolves, and this will surely only add to his increasingly frustrating situation.

Either way, Rudy Gobert will return for Minnesota’s next game, whether they are playing in their second Play-In Tournament game, or if they advance to the playoffs as the seven seed. But the Timberwolves now have more problems to worry about when it comes to trying to beat the Lakers and repairing their locker room. It will be interesting to see how Minnesota fares without Gobert now, and whether he can smooth things over with his teammates and help them go on a playoff run this postseason.