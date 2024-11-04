Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, will be a historic day. All votes will be counted, calculated, and the final decisions revealed. We’re talking, of course, about the release of the 2024-25 College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. What else could be happening that day?

The CFP rankings have been a part of the sport since 2014, the inaugural year of the format that replaced the Bowl Championship Series (BCS). From then until last year, the rankings determined the final four teams that would compete for the national championship. Now, with the field expanding to 12 teams, the first reveal will be viewed through a much different lens as it leads up to the final selection on Dec. 8.

Before Tuesday arrives and potentially changes everything we know, let's predict the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

1. Oregon Ducks (9-0)

Staying undefeated after beating Michigan in Week 10 and with a win over a then-AP No. 2 Ohio State, there’s no reason the Oregon Ducks shouldn’t be at the top of Tuesday’s CFP rankings. They now have victories over three previously or soon-to-be ranked opponents this season, including Boise State, Ohio State, and Illinois. They also look like the most complete team to date and have an easy path to the Big Ten title game.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)

Georgia avoided a massive upset in the “Cocktail Party” against Florida in Week 10. Although this year’s Bulldogs team hasn’t felt as dominant as those from previous years, it’s still one that can’t be overlooked. Georgia also has a significant win over a then-No. 1-ranked Texas team on the road.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1)

The past two weeks have not been easy for Ohio State, yet they remain on track for a rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten title game. Beating Penn State on the road in Week 10 will undoubtedly position the Buckeyes as a Top 3 team in the initial CFP rankings.

4. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-0)

The Miami Hurricanes are 9-0 for the first time since 2017 and appear to be legitimate contenders for the first time in decades. However, their success hasn’t come without close calls. Miami secured another second-half comeback over Duke in Week 10, thanks to their Heisman-hopeful quarterback, Cam Ward. The Hurricanes' placement in the initial CFP rankings will be interesting, considering they have yet to face a ranked opponent this season.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

Penn State and James Franklin still couldn’t overcome the hurdle of beating Ohio State. The Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the season to the Buckeyes at home in Week 10, falling by just seven points. It’s hard to imagine the CFP committee voters knocking Penn State out of the Top 5.

6. Texas Longhorns (7-1)

The last time the Texas Longhorns took the field, they narrowly escaped Nashville with a win over Vanderbilt. They were idle in Week 10 but will host Florida next weekend. The Longhorns' only blemish is a 15-point home loss to Georgia. How the committee chooses to view Texas for the remainder of the season will be interesting; they may not be able to afford another loss.

7. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)

There will be plenty of curiosity about what the CFP committee thinks of the Hoosiers. Historically, Indiana's football program has had one of the worst winning percentages in college football. But that’s not the case with this year’s team. Indiana is 9-0 for the first time in program history, boasting the No. 2 scoring offense and the No. 7 scoring defense in the country. They should be a Top 10 team now.

8. BYU Cougars (8-0)

BYU was on a bye in Week 10, so they didn’t have anything new to bring into bolster their case for the first CFP rankings, aside from their 8-0 record, which includes wins over SMU and Kansas State. The Cougars should be the first Big 12 team ranked in the initial CFP rankings.

9. Tennessee Volunteers (7-1)

Tennessee should definitely be inside the Top 10 of the first CFP rankings. The question is where. No. 9 seems reasonable, but anywhere up to No. 6 is plausible. Their one loss came on the road to what is now a 5-4 Arkansas team. However, they have looked wildly inconsistent since that game, particularly on offense. The defense, however, is the heart of this year’s Vols team, holding every opponent under 20 points this season.

10. SMU Mustangs (8-1)

The one blemish for SMU this year was against BYU back in early September. Few could have predicted then what BYU would become—or SMU, for that matter. The Mustangs have made their transition into the ACC this season seem seamless. They are coming off a statement win in Week 10 over an undefeated Pitt team, beating them 48-25. This is a bold prediction because a 7-1 Notre Dame team is just below SMU. However, the loss to Northern Illinois hurts the Fighting Irish. The Mustangs feel like a Top 10 team up to this point. We'll have to wait and see if the committee feels the same way.

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)

Speaking of Notre Dame, we’re predicting they will still be part of the Top 12, ranked at No. 11. The Irish have been on a roll since their loss to Northern Illinois, with notable wins over Louisville and Navy, plus their Week 1 victory over Texas A&M boosting their résumé. Notre Dame will be a team to watch, as they don’t have the luxury of leaning on a conference schedule or title game to secure a spot in the playoff.

12. Boise State Broncos (7-1)

As of now, Boise State appears to be the favorite to represent the Group of Five in the playoff. Led by Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos are 7-1 and have a clear path to the Mountain West title game. Similar to their ranking in the latest AP poll, they are likely looking at a No. 12 spot in the CFP rankings.

College Football Playoff rankings 13-25 prediction

With two losses already, Alabama finds itself on the outside looking in—which feels strange to say when discussing the playoff. However, with a month of play remaining, there is still a chance for the Crimson Tide to sneak back in. They’re not the only SEC team on the outside looking in. We could potentially see four SEC schools ranked consecutively from 13-16, with LSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss right behind Alabama.

Even for schools ranked outside the Top 12, several still have a shot at making their conference title games, such as Colorado, which is now tied for second in the Big 12. However, for teams like Clemson, which suffered an upset loss to Louisville in Week 10, the chances of making the Top 12 or their conference title game are slim. That is, unless SMU and/or Miami drop a game between now and their final regular season matchups.

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

14. LSU Tigers (6-2)

15. Texas A&M (7-2)

16. Ole Miss Rebels (7-2)

17. Iowa State Cyclones (7-1)

18. Clemson Tigers (6-2)

19. Colorado Buffaloes (6-2)

20. Washington State Cougars (7-1)

21. Army Black Knights (8-0)

22. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-1)

23. Kansas State Wildcats (7-2)

24. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3)

25. Louisville Cardinals (6-3)