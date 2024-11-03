Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is not underestimating how important his team's win over Penn State was on Saturday. Day said the program was in a tough place after a couple of disappointing showings heading into that battle.

“We were at a crossroads,” Day said, per The Athletic. “This was a big game. We really didn’t want to publicly say that. We said that behind closed doors. This was a big game for us for a lot of reasons.”

Ohio State relied on their tremendous defense to upend Penn State, 20-13, in a pivotal Big Ten game. Penn State could have put Ohio State down and out on the mat with a win, but it didn't happen. Penn State fans subsequently got upset with their head coach James Franklin following the loss. Franklin shouted back and forth with Penn State fans after the game in a tense moment in Happy Valley.

Ohio State football is now 7-1 on the season, and 4-1 in the conference following the victory. Ohio State's lone loss this year is a one-point defeat at Oregon. The Buckeyes' performance against Penn State Saturday was praised by many, including NBA star LeBron James.

Ohio State needs help to win the Big Ten

Ohio State entered the 2024 season favored to win the Big Ten, after the departure of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. The Buckeyes looked the part early in the season, racking up points against its non conference opponents.

The team stalled offensively in recent weeks, and the defense had to carry the squad to victory. Ohio State's defense got the job done against Nebraska and now Penn State. The Buckeyes allowed just 270 total yards to an explosive Penn State offense. This includes just 120 rushing yards for the Nittany Lions.

Day thinks that his team has momentum, and needs to keep it up. The Buckeyes have more challenges ahead in recent weeks, including a game against bitter rival Michigan.

“This is going to build us moving forward,” Day said, per ESPN. “For our guys to get this win is going to go a long way.”

Ohio State must find its footing again on offense, for the team to have a shot at the College Football Playoff. The offense has slowed in recent weeks, and managed just 20 points again on Saturday. Transfer quarterback Will Howard struggled to move the ball, finishing the game with just 182 passing yards. He did throw two touchdown passes, but also coughed up an interception.

Ohio State next plays Purdue on Saturday. The squad still needs some help to get to the Big Ten title game, as Oregon and Indiana both remain undefeated.