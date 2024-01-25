Change isn't always bad...

While it's only a little over one week after the 2023 Emmy Awards was aired, the Television Academy just released six pages of rule changes for its 2024 event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

You can find the full list of rule changes here.

Two of the most notable changes are the consolidation of the shortform actor and actress awards into one category, now just Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, and clarifications regarding guest stars' eligibility.

Emmys rule changes

Another change is for the shortform animated category. This category will now be combined with Animated Program. The notice stated, “And two tracks have been created, one for short form programs (between 2 – 20 minutes) and one for all other programming (over 20 minutes).”

According to the Emmys, this was done “decline in submissions over the past five years”.

With guest performers, the Television Academy's rules already state that their appearance has to be less than 50% of the eligible series episodes. However, the Academy has also clarified that “the minimum stand-alone and contiguous-screen time (performer has an ongoing engagement in the scene, on or off camera) for eligibility is 5 percent of the total running time of the submitted episode.”

According to the Emmys, this was done “to ensure that a guest performer’s role is significant to the episode being submitted.”

The organization has also added two more eligible credits: line producer for documentary/nonfiction specials and series and hosted nonfiction programs, and head of workroom (also known as cutter/fitter) for costume design.

For hairstyling and makeup for a variety, nonfiction or reality program categories, they will now only have panels for prescreening the nomination submissions. The final round will have the peer group votes on who receives the Emmy Award. In the past, the winners in these categories were chosen by a jury.

Submissions for the 76th Emmy Awards will open on Feb. 29. The eligibility period for the shows are those that run from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024. Only producers, designated awards consultant, show contacts or individual entrant team members are allowed to submit on behalf of their shows, talent or craft.

The Emmys are scheduled for September, as is tradition.