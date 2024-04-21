Whether by injury or just overall ineffectiveness, teams will be changing around their lineups and pitching situations throughout the MLB season. For fantasy baseball players, picking up on those trends and finding the right player on the waiver wire is crucial for success.
If a top prospect is called up or an unused player is in line for more time, they become a player to watch on waivers. The same is true for if a player gets injured and their backup is now getting the shine. Of course, those players must produce in their opportunity. But just being on the diamond is half the battle for a player still available on waivers.
All four of these players are not only getting an opportunity, but thriving. Overlooked on draft day, all four have started the 2024 season off hot and are prepared to help fix any fantasy baseball roster. Still early in the season, Week 5's waiver wire holds plenty of fantasy baseball gold.
Every player on this list is owned in 25 percent or less of fantasy baseball leagues.
Andy Pages, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup is filled with some of the best hitters in all of baseball. Now, Andy Pages will get to be a part of it.
Pages ranks as the No. 3 prospect in Los Angeles' organization and the 93rd-best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. He tantalized at the minor league level, hitting .262 with 94 home runs, 299 RBI and 38 stolen bases. The Dodgers felt it was time Pages did his damage at the major league level, calling him up for the first time in his career.
So far, that strategy hasn't panned out as he is hitting .143 with no home runs or RBI through his first four games. However, the Dodgers wouldn't call him up to have him sit on the bench. His prospect status gives Pages a longer leash and also points to strong production down the line.
Pages reaching MLB himself gives him enough fantasy baseball waiver wire value. But playing alongside Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman only makes the case for picking him up stronger.
Richie Palacios, OF, Tampa Bay Rays
With the Tampa Bay Rays dealing with injuries, Richie Palacios was given a greater opportunity in the outfield. He has responded tremendously, looking to be a key figure in the Rays' offense moving forward.
Over 16 games in 2024, Palacios is hitting .302 with two home runs, three RBI and a stolen base. The outfielder has spent ample time batting No.3, which only amplifies his fantasy baseball value. If he continues to bat at that spot, his offensive opportunities will only grow.
When Brandon Lowe returns, Tampa Bay will have some decisions to make. But clearly they've been impressed with what Palacios has offered at the top of the order. If he remains in the lineup when Lowe returns, Palacios would be a steal on the waiver wire entering Week 5.
Kirby Yates, RP, Texas Rangers
Jose Leclerc entered the season with a stronghold over the Texas Rangers' closer role. However, that hold hasn't looked so strong in 2024. In turn, Kirby Yates now looks to be Texas' go to thrower in the ninth inning.
Leclerc has struggled tremendously, throwing to an 8.00 ERA and a 10/9 K/BB ratio over nine innings. On the other hand, Yates has thrown to a immaculate 0.00 ERA and a 10/2 K/BB ratio over 8.2 innings. Yates has also received the past two Rangers' save opportunities.
If that trend continues, Yates becomes a massive waiver wire bargain. Saves are a hard commodity to find after draft day. But adding the Rangers new closer would pay off big time in the category both in Week 5 and moving forward.
Jesse Winker, OF, Washington Nationals
Even if a team isn't bound for the playoffs, there is still fantasy baseball value to be had. Jesse Winker has been a surprising source of early production for the Washington Nationals.
Through his first 19 games, Winker is hitting .339 with two home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases. He leads the team in batting average and ranks tied for third in home runs and RBI. Hitting consistently towards the top of the lineup, Winker will have plenty of opportunities to drive in runs.
It wasn't long ago that the outfielder was an All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds. While injuries an ineffectiveness have held him back, Winker has found his stroke and seems to be on the right track in 2024. The Nationals might not yet be a team to fear, but Winker makes a perfect waiver wire addition entering Week 5.