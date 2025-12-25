Week 17 is the moment fantasy football managers spend months preparing for. There’s no margin for error, no luxury of patience, and no room to chase name value alone. Wide receiver decisions are especially critical in championship week. This is where volume, matchup, and quarterback chemistry often outweigh long-term season trends. With defenses tightening and game scripts becoming more predictable, the goal is to start receivers with defined roles and elite ceilings. Converely, managers need to avoid those whose production depends on fragile circumstances.

Here’s how to approach your wide receiver decisions for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season.

Start ’Em

Puka Nacua, LAR (@ ATL)

If there were any lingering doubts about Puka Nacua’s place among the fantasy football elite, Thursday night erased them completely. Nacua erupted for 12 catches, 225 yards, and two touchdowns against Seattle. He set a new career high in receiving yards and delivered one of the most dominant performances of the season.

With Davante Adams sidelined, Nacua absorbed an overwhelming share of the Rams’ passing attack. He repeatedly torched the Seahawks downfield. His three receptions of 40-plus yards highlighted his big-play ability. Even if Adams returns in Week 17, Nacua’s role and confidence level make him a locked-in WR1. Atlanta’s secondary has struggled with explosive receivers. Nacua should once again be the centerpiece of Matthew Stafford’s game plan.

Chris Olave, NO (@ TEN)

Chris Olave is peaking at exactly the right time. In Week 16, he posted season highs with 10 receptions, 148 yards, and two touchdowns in a decisive win over the Jets. Olave showed off his full route tree. He scored once on a deep strike and again on a broken play. He also consistently won against coverage throughout the afternoon.

More importantly for fantasy football managers, Olave’s chemistry with Tyler Shough continues to grow. He’s now scored five touchdowns over his last six games. Tennessee’s defense has been vulnerable to perimeter receivers. That makes Olave a high-upside WR1 for championship week.

AJ Brown, PHI (@ BUF)

AJ Brown reminded everyone why he remains one of the most trusted fantasy football wide receivers. After a puzzling Week 15 where he saw just two targets, Brown rebounded with nine catches for 95 yards against Washington.

Since Philadelphia’s Week 9 bye, Brown has averaged nine targets per game. Sure, his midweek appearance on the injury report (teeth) raised eyebrows. However, the issue is not expected to limit his availability. As long as Brown suits up, his volume and red-zone usage make him a must-start—even in a tougher matchup against Buffalo.

Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ KC)

Courtland Sutton continues to be Bo Nix’s clear top target. He recorded double-digit looks for the third straight game in Week 16. Sutton finished with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. He extended his streak to four consecutive games with either 100 receiving yards or a score.

Kansas City’s defense has been inconsistent against physical boundary receivers. Sutton’s size and role near the goal line give him strong touchdown equity. Yes, his weekly yardage can fluctuate. That said, his combination of volume and scoring makes him a reliable WR2 with upside in Week 17.

Other Starts: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ CAR); George Pickens, DAL (@ WAS)

Sit ’Em

Ladd McConkey, LAC (vs. HOU)

Ladd McConkey has quietly become a frequent end-zone visitor. He scored his 13th career regular-season touchdown last week. However, his fantasy football appeal has become increasingly touchdown-dependent. Since Week 10, McConkey has failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in any game. That's a trend that coincides with Los Angeles’ ongoing offensive line issues.

Facing a Texans defense that limits explosive plays and pressures the quarterback, McConkey’s path to a big fantasy day is narrow. Without reliable volume, he’s better left on the bench in championship week.

Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. PHI)

Khalil Shakir’s role has quietly diminished at the worst possible time. He’s scored fewer than 10 PPR points in three of his last four games. He has had just one touchdown since Week 8, and hasn’t seen more than five targets in four straight contests.

Philadelphia’s defense ranks among the league’s best at limiting wide receiver production. That further complicates Shakir’s outlook. With Buffalo spreading the ball around and leaning more heavily on its running game, Shakir is best viewed as a low-end flex in deeper formats only.

Jalen Coker, CAR (vs. SEA)

Jalen Coker continues to draw modest target volume. However, the ceiling simply isn’t there. He’s failed to reach 75 receiving yards in any game this season. He also remains a secondary option in a Carolina offense that lacks consistent explosiveness.

Seattle’s defense is disciplined on the outside. Coker’s reliance on short-to-intermediate routes makes him an unlikely candidate for a breakout. In championship week, fantasy football managers should chase upside elsewhere.

Other Sits: Xavier Worthy, KC (vs. DEN); Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. HOU)

Final thoughts

Week 17 is about trusting usage, not reputation. Start receivers with secure target shares and red-zone roles. Avoid those whose production hinges on low-volume efficiency. One correct wide receiver decision can be the difference between a championship celebration and a season-long ‘what if.'