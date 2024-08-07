Los Angeles Rams fans got quite a scare from training camp when star Puka Nacua was suddenly sidelined with a knee injury during training camp. However, after saying that he wasn't sure what happened, head coach Sean McVay was able to throw some water on the fire to calm things down.

“Yeah, he got his knee banged up,” McVay said. “[He] really just had a little bit of a bursa sac, kind of burst it. It’s just going to be week-to-week with him. Nothing serious [or] nothing structurally. He’ll be in good shape.”

McVay said the injury will not affect Nacua’s availability for the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

“He’ll be in good shape,” McVay said. He’ll recover, and we’ll be ready to go. There's no threat of anything for Detroit.”

The Rams' week-to-week designation on Nacua’s knee was somewhat ambiguous at the time, leaving many to wonder if it was a short-term injury or something that could linger through the season's first few weeks. Now it sounds like the Los Angeles offense dodged a major concern and should have Nacua ready to roll in Detroit to open their season.

How far will the Rams go this year?

Time isn't on Los Angeles's side heading into this season since Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp aren't getting any younger. Speaking of Stafford, fans might feel uneasy about his future with the Rams and the team this upcoming season.

So, heading into a season in which the Rams aren't the favorite to win the division, the general vibe is unease. Los Angeles will certainly be the greatest challenge to the San Francisco 49ers, who are the favorite. But how far can the Rams go with age and injury concerns hitting this roster in waves?

Thankfully, Los Angeles's opponent styles and the general matchups on their schedule are pretty favorable over the first 11 weeks. If they can find solid footing in that long of a stretch, then things should be okay. But if they aren't, things could get dicey for the Rams towards the end of the season.

After hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at home, the Rams spend time on the road facing the 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets, with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills at home sprinkled in the middle. It's a tough way to end the year but if Los Angeles wants to maximize what it has left with Stafford at quarterback, they'll have to go down swinging.