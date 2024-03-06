The quarterback is the most important position in football. It is also the hardest position to acquire elite talent at in the NFL. This is especially true through free agency because starting-caliber quarterbacks rarely hit the open market. It is relatively uncommon to see a superstar quarterback switch teams during free agency, and the best signal-callers on the open market are usually fringe starter types. There are a couple of intriguing names that will be free to sign with any team this offseason, though. Free agency starts on March 13, and we decided to rank the 10 best quarterbacks who will be free agents.
HM. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (age 26)
Rushing/duel-threat quarterbacks have become more of a norm in recent seasons, and Tyler Huntley has thrived in that role for the Baltimore Ravens as Lamar Jackson's backup. He only has nine starts and 221 completions to his name, but you can use Huntley in unique ways, including as a running threat in the red zone. Huntley won't be signed to start anywhere next season, but he can be a fun chess piece for an offensive coordinator to experiment with.
10. Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers (age 26)
Sam Darnold is one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory, but he has come into his own as a solid backup option. His play in training camp last season made former number three overall pick Trey Lance expendable. Darnold only threw 46 passes last year on a San Francisco 49ers team that made the Super Bowl, but the reports on how well he looked before the season may incentivize teams to give him a look in free agency.
Darnold is still only 26 years old, too. He was previously drafted third overall in 2018, and it is very possible that he is still developing. It is unlikely he will get a look as a starter, but he will be a coveted backup this offseason. Perhaps, if a starter goes down to injury and Darnold is able to prove himself, he can maybe get another shot as a starter in the future, but that is unlikely. Regardless, Darnold makes the top 10 free agent quarterbacks list because he is one of the better backups out there.
9. Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings (age 29)
Joshua Dobbs had a fun run in 2023. He was a surprise starter for the Arizona Cardinals at the start of the year, and he eventually led the Minnesota Vikings to some miraculous wins after being traded and becoming the starter there.
Despite the Cinderella Story run with the Vikings, Dobbs clearly is what he is, and that is a journeyman. He eventually fell back to Earth in Minnesota, and he was even benched.
Dobbs will likely play on a new team again in 2024, but if anyone can thrive joining a new team and learning on the fly, it is Dobbs. He is a smart player who fits well in multiple systems, and he picks up on playbooks quickly.
8. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns (age 39)
Joe Flacco's 2023-24 season was the ultimate comeback story. He was sitting on the couch for much of the season until he joined the Cleveland Browns after a number of injuries to their quarterbacks. It was widely assumed that the 39-year-old was washed up, but Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs en route to winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award.
In only five starts, Flacco had a very impressive 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. Flacco was one of the best players in the league in his limited time on the field last year.
However, some might view this as luck, as Flacco hadn't performed at that level for years prior. He is 39 years old, and you can only expect regression going forward. Additionally, it is possible that Flacco just goes back into retirement, but after proving his worth last season, he will surely get a few phone calls during free agency.
7. Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders (age 31)
Jacoby Brissett has 48 career starts to his name. He has basically rotated year-by-year from starter to non-starter, but he has been a steady option wherever he has been. Brissett doesn't do anything mind-blowing, but he gets the job done without turning the ball over. Sometimes, that is all you can ask for out of a backup.
The Washington Commanders will likely take a quarterback with the second overall pick, which means Brissett will likely be looking for a new home as a free agent. He has been rumored as an option to return to the New England Patriots, the team that originally drafted him in 2016.
6. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (36)
Ryan Tannehill was a viable starter in the NFL for a long time. That no longer appears to be the case. The 2023 season was easily the worst of Tannehill's career, and the Titans are moving forward with Will Levis as their signal-caller.
His accuracy and arm strength both regressed last season, which led to his demotion to the bench. Still, Tannehill has plenty of proven production, and experience at the quarterback position is highly coveted in the NFL. Whether he moves forward as a veteran mentor, or if his experience helps a team on the field, Tannehill's wisdom in the league will be sought after.
5. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (age 25)
The Denver Broncos announced that they will release Russell Wilson at the start of the new year (March 13), which will make him a free agent. Wilson started his career on a Hall of Fame trajectory, but his Denver tenure was a disaster. With his release, the Broncos will have $85 million in dead cap money, which is the most of all time.
Because of that, it can be argued that the trade for Wilson was the worst of all time. You can as easily justify that the contract the Broncos gave the quarterback was the worst in NFL history. All of these things make it hard to envision a market for Wilson, at least as a starter. It is also hard to picture Wilson as a backup, though.
Outside of Pete Carroll's system, Wilson struggled. His mobility has regressed, and he didn't hit on the deep shots as much as he used to. He is still an upgrade for a handful of teams, and only so many quarterbacks have Super Bowl experience. Wilson's best days are definitely in the rearview mirror, but he showed some flashes in his second season with the Broncos. Most notably, he orchestrated four game-winning drives.
4. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (age 30)
At certain times in his career, Jameis Winston has played like a superstar. He has always been a high-risk, high-reward gunslinger, and that has led to some big numbers and big plays. It has also led to plenty of boneheaded decisions and untimely turnovers. Winston's days as a consistent starter seem to be behind him, but he has settled into a role as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league.
While many teams would prefer to not have a backup with as much inconsistency as Winston does, he is also the type of quarterback that can win you a game, and you can't ask for too much more from a backup. His happy-go-lucky personality has made him a fan and teammate favorite, which is an additional plus.
However, some teams may be scared off by how he ended his 2023 season. Despite being ordered to take a knee at the end of a blowout game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, Winston overruled his coach and decided to audible into a handoff that allowed Jamaal Williams to get his first touchdown of the year. Winston clearly had good intentions with this decision, and there is no doubt that his teammates love him. Coaches might be scared off by his unpredictability, though.
3. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts (age 27)
Gardner Minshew is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, backup quarterback in the NFL. He has proven he can suffice as a starter, too, as he did for the majority of last season in relief of the injured Anthony Richardson. After throwing for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, Minshew was even named a Pro Bowler.
Few would consider Minshew a Pro Bowl-caliber player, and his inclusion in the game more so pointed out the flaws in the Pro Bowl itself than it did establish the quarterback as elite. Regardless, Minshew exceeded all expectations last season, and any team would be comfortable with him stepping in for their injured starter.
He could even be more than a backup. Last season, the plan was for Minshew to be the bridge starter until Anthony Richardson was ready to play. While Richardson ended up being the Week 1 starter, a stopgap role is something Minshew can be brought in to do again.
2. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (Age 35)
Year in and year out, Kirk Cousins seems to be an underrated quarterback. He was having one of his best seasons to date last year, and he was making a legitimate claim as a top-10 quarterback in the league. Unfortunately, he tore his Achilles in Week 8. Achilles injuries are considered one of the hardest injuries to make a comeback from, and it doesn't help that Cousins is 35 years old.
That injury is the one thing preventing Cousins from ranking first on this list of the best free-agent quarterbacks. It is unknown if he will be ready for the start of the season or if he will ever return to form, and those concerns may prevent him from getting a long-term deal. Cousins did recently go to social media to share some encouraging progress in his recovery, though, as his movement was looking good in some dropback practice.
If Cousins is healthy, we know the kind of player he is. He has had his fair share of struggles in the biggest moments, but he always puts up big numbers. Prior to last season, he threw for over 4,000 yards in seven of his last eight seasons. His 103.8 QBR and 18 passing touchdowns were both top three marks in the NFL last year at the time of his injury.
Considering his age and injury, a team probably shouldn't bank on Cousins being a long-term option, but it is possible that he has a few good years left in the tank. A reunion with his Minnesota Vikings makes sense.
1. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (age 28)
Baker Mayfield played under a one-year “prove it” deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it paid off. He had his best season to date and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl. He will likely be rewarded with a long-term contract, and it would make sense for that to be with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay already extended the contract of Mayfield's favorite target, Mike Evans. The duo have great chemistry together, and Mayfield rediscovered the passion that made him a former number-one overall pick.
Genuine starter-caliber quarterbacks rarely hit the open market, so there may be some other teams that look to chase Mayfield. He played better in Tampa Bay than he did in Cleveland, Carolina, or Los Angeles, though, so it makes too much sense for him to return to the Buccaneers.
Mayfield may never become the superstar he was supposed to be when he was selected first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he has proven that he can play at least at a league-average level, if not a little better. He is also the type of quarterback that his teammates rally behind, and that leadership is an important trait to have.
The Buccaneers might not have a better option to quarterback the team next year (and going forward) than Mayfield, but they also have to beware that despite his Pro Bowl season, he spent the last couple of years before that not meeting expectations and bouncing around from team to team.