The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets made a deal ahead of the trade deadline, as they look for pieces to improve their team for the rest of the season. The Eagles traded John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets for Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Metchie has been traded twice in less than three months, after being dealt to the Eagles from the Houston Texans in August. As for Carter, he's only played in five games this season for the Jets after missing three games due to a concussion.

These two players should be able to make big impacts on their new team for the remainder of the season, and here are some trade grades.

Eagles get help in the secondary

General manager Howie Roseman has never seen a bad trade, and he continues to wheel and deal for players who can help the team. Insert Carter, who has been a key piece for the Jets in the secondary for the past five seasons. There's a good chance that he'll slot in for Adoree' Jackson, who suffered a concussion against the New York Giants in Week 8. Jackson had also been struggling this season, and Carter can give the boost that they need to be better in that area on defense.

Carter must have really wanted to join a contender because he even deleted his $5 million guaranteed for injury in his contract year in 2026. That should save the Eagles more money, while also adding a solid talent at cornerback, which is a win-win once again for Roseman and the Eagles.

Eagles trade grade: A

Jets give Justin Fields another receiver

The Jets finally got their first win of the season last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they're looking to build on that momentum. In this trade, they gave away a key player on defense, and wanted to add depth at receiver, and the hope is that Metchie can bring the production they need.

This season with the Eagles, Metchie only had four catches for 18 yards in 31 offensive snaps. He was fighting for snaps behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and it made sense why he wasn't producing much. The Jets could use some help at receiver, especially with Garrett Wilson missing some time, but it is uncertain if Metchie will make a big difference.

Jets trade grade: C+