Week 8 is in the books, and we head to Week 9, which is the last before the Tuesday trade deadline. Teams will take this week to figure out exactly where they are in the playoff hunt and then deal accordingly. Before that, we get an all-AFC matchup on Thursday, as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Miami Dolphins. Ahead of that, here is the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and odds column.

The favorites did very well on Sunday, going 10-2 against the spread. That means the cream is starting to rise to the top here in the 2025 NFL season. It also means Las Vegas will have to be even more careful when it sets spreads, and the favorites face bigger numbers than usual.

This week, we welcome back the six teams that sat out last week, which are the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks. We also say goodbye to just four bye teams here: the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here in Week 9, we again get a Thursday night game, no international action, eight 1:00 p.m. ET games, just three late-window tilts, a Sunday night affair, and, mercifully, just a single Monday night showdown.

In Week 8, the favorites did incredibly well, so getting cute and trying to thread the needle in some spots or pick outright upsets in others did not go well. Ultimately, we went 7-6 straight up and 5-8 against the spread. This takes us to 71-50 straight up and 58-63 ATS.

Previous weeks: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8

So, let’s get right into the NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins got their second win of the season last weekend, beating down the Falcons, while the Ravens got win No. 2 over the Bears, even without Lamar Jackson. Now that Jackson is back, do the 2-5 Ravens go back to their playoff-contending ways?

We’ve seen the home team take the last three Thursday night games in a row, including the Bengals upsetting the Steelers and the Giants upsetting the Eagles. Can the Dolphins pull off the same feat? Well, those were division games, so being extra-close isn’t a shock. This week, even on the road with a big spread, we’ll take the Ravens.

Pick: Ravens 28-12

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots (-5.5)

The Falcons are arguably the most disappointing team of the year this season, looking good occasionally (mostly at home) and then choking whenever they get a bit of momentum. Whether Michael Penix Jr. plays or not, the Falcons are on the road, so they’ll likely look bad.

For the home team, the Patriots will continue their win streak, as they are the hottest—and opposite the Falcons— most pleasantly surprising team of the season. Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel are for real, and they’ll make light work of their struggling opponents.

Pick: Patriots 31-13

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (-13.5)

While some had hope that the Panthers could stay frisky and give the Bills a run for their money last week, Carolina came out like kittens and saved any fight for the postgame handshakes. Now, they face a Packers team coming off a big Sunday night win.

It’s still a little tough to believe in the Packers, because they seem to get up for big games and sleepwalk through others, but at home against a team in turmoil like the Panthers, they should walk away with a sizeable win.

Pick: Packers 33-9

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (-1.5)

This is a tough, defensive game that will be decided by which offense can make a play when it matters most. If not for the Chiefs-Bills tilt, Broncos-Texans would be the game of the week.

The Texans and Broncos have both looked really good and really bad at times, with both playing better as of late. The NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and odds column believes slightly more in the Broncos as an all-around squad, though, se we’ll take the points here.

Pick: Broncos 21-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5) at Tennessee Titans

The Chargers are getting healthier along the offensive line, and that has made a huge difference for Justin Herbert. LA comes into this game with a lot of rest, too, after destroying the Vikings last Thursday.

Tennessee is just a bad team, and with the NFL trade deadline looming, some of these players may not be Titans come Tuesday. Because of those two factors, the NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and odds column will take the Chargers to roll, even on the road.

Pick: Chargers 27-10

Chicago Bears (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

The Bears again showed their fraudulent ways on Sunday, losing to a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens team. Now they face a Bengals team on the road, which may not have Joe Flacco. Right now, Flacco is “50-50” to play on Sunday, but whether he does or not, this is the game on the schedule that the NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and odds column is targeting for an upset.

The Bears' turnover luck has been incredible this season, even though their overall defense is among the worst in the league. If the Bengals can just play turnover-free ball, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown should be enough to get this win in a shootout.

Pick: Bengals 31-30

Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

While Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense have been decent (although utterly boring), the defense is simply not good this year. They may be able to turn it up a bit at home, but with the Colts and one of the best overall offenses in the league this year, this could be tough.

Last week seemed like Rodgers’ last stand, as he battled valiantly for a half against his old team. Overall, the Steelers have been exposed, though, and a team that is trucking through the season like the Colts should take advantage of that.

Pick: Colts 27-17

San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at New York Giants

Article Continues Below

Why can’t the Giants have nice things? A young trio like Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, and Malik Nabers could really be putting together a special season right now, but two out of three are now out for the season and maybe even longer.

The 49ers are dealing with plenty of injuries of their own, and another week of Mac Jones seems inevitable at this point. This game is tough to pick because both these teams are capable of wild swings in quality. We’ll take the Giants getting points at home, though, because the public seems to be more on the Niners.

Pick: Giants 17-16

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-8.5)

It looks like J.J. McCarthy time again for Minnesota! Whether that is a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen. McCarthy, making his comeback against a hungry Lions team, will be tough, and a bad performance or even another injury seems like a more likely outcome than a dynamite performance.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs won the internet this week with his Jeff Hardy Halloween costume, and he’ll win this game because he is one of the best backs in the NFL, and the Lions are so much better than the Vikings.

Pick: Lions 32-20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-14.5)

This is one of the spreads that oddmakers had to jack up to make it even remotely even. The Saints are bad, no matter who is at quarterback, and the Rams are, once again, quietly putting together an incredible season, with three wins and an overtime loss in their last four games.

This game will be a win for the Rams. It’s just a matter of by how much. Tyler Shough will get his first pro start, but the NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and odds column sees the super-senior rookie as pretty similar to Spencer Rattler. That’s why we’ll take the Rams by a lot.

Pick: Rams 26-6

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders

The Jaguars have been nothing to write home about this season, but coming off a bye, they may have a little more juice than normal when they face the Raiders. Overall, both of these teams stink, and this will not be a good game unless you are a Jacksonville fan.

Because of the bye, the NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and odds column will take the Jags by more than three, but if it went the other way, it wouldn’t be a shock.

Pick: Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) at Buffalo Bills

The NFL Week 9 game of the week comes on in the late window on Sunday, as the Chiefs and Bills go at it in Orchard Park for one of likely two annual bangers. The Chiefs are playing incredibly well right now, and the Bills seemed to have fixed some things in the bye week after blowing out the Panthers.

So, who wins this one? The Bills have beaten the Chiefs in their last four regular-season games, dating back to 2021. The issue is that Buffalo hasn’t beaten Kansas City in the postseason during the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen Era. While there could be a changing of the regular-season vibes right now after an intriguing 2025 start for both teams, we’ll take the Bills getting points at home.

Pick: Bills 35-34

Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Washington Commanders

This pick seems pretty straightforward. The Commanders are decimated by injuries right now, which is understandable for the oldest team in the league. The Seahawks are coming off a bye and were playing well before they hit the break, so this should be a relatively easy win, even on the road.

Pick: Seahawks 26-16

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)

Kyler Murray is trending in the right direction to play on Monday after sitting out the last two Cardinals losses. However, the team seems pretty much the same overall when it’s Murray or Jacoby Brissett under center.

Still, the Cowboys are capable of wild swings. Could Arizona, coming off a bye, be too much for Dallas at home? Of all the units in this game, the Cowboys offense is the only one we really believe in, so we’ll take that to get the W.

Pick: Cowboys 28-24