The San Francisco 49ers are coming east in Week 9 to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Both teams lost their Week 8 matchups and are dealing with injuries to key players. Can San Francisco's defense bounce back after a rough performance in Houston? How will New York's offense change without Cam Skattebo? We have the answers in our Week 9 49ers vs Giants bold predictions.

The Giants are now 2-6 and without two of their key offensive playmakers. Skattebo, like Malik Nabers, is out for the season. Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott and tight end Daniel Bellinger both left the Eagles matchup and remain on the injury report. As for the 49ers, their injury bug has not stopped. Brock Purdy may be back under center after missing time with turf toe.

Can the 49ers regain their winning ways? Or will Jaxson Dart lead the Giants to victory? Let's find out in our Week 9 bold predictions.

Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux combine for 2.5 sacks

The Giants are far from the best team in football, but they have one of the elite pass rush duos in the game. Brian Burns has been sensational since joining Big Blue from the Carolina Panthers, racking up 10 sacks so far this year. Former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has not had as much success, with just 2.5 sacks on the season. But against the 49ers, they will combine for 2.5 sacks.

The Giants' defense has been a problem in the last two weeks, especially allowing 33 points in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. Their pass rush is far and away the best positional group on Shane Bowen's defense, so letting them fire at the quarterback will be key to any victory down the stretch.

One of Burns and Thibodeaux will be lined up against Trent Williams, one of the best left tackles of a generation, on every snap. That will make this bold prediction harder to reach, but they will rack up the sacks.

George Kittle scores a touchdown

The 49ers offense has been solid despite a cavalcade of injuries in recent weeks. Ricky Pearsall has not practiced, Jauan Jennings is playing through injuries, and the quarterback situation is up in the air. With that said, whoever plays quarterback should be looking at the Hall-of-Fame tight end for touchdowns. George Kittle will score for the second straight week against the Giants.

In Week 8, the Giants allowed two touchdowns to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Kittle will be studying that tape and ready to feast in this big game. The 49ers lost to the Texans despite Kittle and backup tight end Jake Tonges both scoring touchdowns. They cannot afford to lose another, so expect to see Kittle in the end zone on Sunday.

The 49ers win on the road

The 49ers will beat the Giants at MetLife Stadium to move to 6-3 on the season. The Meadowlands have not been kind to San Francisco in the past, as the site of Nick Bosa's first ACL injury. They did beat both the Jets and the Giants on the road in that 2020 season. The 49ers will win this game, no matter who the quarterback is.

The 49ers are in one of the best divisions in football, with both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks off to hot starts. A 1:00 p.m. Eastern start for a West Coast team is always tough, but San Francisco knows it needs this win. The Giants are a winnable game with Nabers and Skattebo out, and the juggernaut Niners should take the game easily.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are 2.5-point favorites and -148 on the moneyline.