The Los Angeles Chargers got their season back on track against the Minnesota Vikings. LA is 5-3 and in a close race with Kansas City and Denver in the AFC West division standings. Perhaps the Chargers could add talent at the NFL trade deadline to give them a boost in the second half of the season.

The Chargers and Vikings could help each other out by agreeing to an Aaron Jones trade.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggested that Minnesota could move on from Jones to save some money as they appear headed for some retooling next offseason.

“Moving on from Jones might be more about saving money than anything else. He is owed just over $1 million in 2025 and has $2 million of his $10 million compensation in 2026 guaranteed, a deal the Vikings are likely to move on from this offseason,” Barnwell wrote. “Would a team like the Chargers be willing to essentially pay $3 million to have Jones in its lineup for the rest of 2025?”

LA feels like the perfect destination for Jones. They have relied on Kimani Vidal as Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris are on injured reserve. Jones would be a clear short-term upgrade.

Meanwhile, the Vikings still have Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott, who could handle the team's carries for the rest of the season.

Jones is still a capable receiving back, even in the twilight years of his career. He would bring another dimension to LA's offense.

Vikings also urged to trade Ivan Pace Jr. amid 3-4 start

Barnwell also urged Minnesota to consider trading linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. at the deadline.

“Pace, who has fallen out of the starting lineup and played just 17 defensive snaps over the past two weeks, is a restricted free agent after the season,” Barnwell noted.

Minnesota is in an odd position as a franchise. They made some significant investments in young players, primarily J.J. McCarthy, which have yet to pan out. They do not have much draft capital in the future, which is why one or two trades could put them in much better position moving forward.

“The Vikings had only five picks in 2025, and at 3-4, they haven't looked like a team that can make a deep playoff push this season,” Barnwell added.

Minnesota makes sense as sellers at the deadline. But they may decide to keep all hands on deck for McCarthy's sophomore season.

Perhaps they may hit the panic button if they fall to 3-5 on Sunday.