The NFL has a long history of playing games on Thanksgiving Day. It is an American tradition to watch football while eating turkey, and that tradition will continue this season. There are three games taking place on Thanksgiving Day, and in this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about all three.

NFL Thanksgiving schedule

There are three games on Thanksgiving this year. Of course, both the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys will be playing on turkey day, as they always do. The first game of the day is on CBS, followed by a FOX broadcast, and the night then ends with an NBC game. Every game on Thanksgiving can be streamed on fuboTV. You can also catch the CBS game on Paramount+ and the NBC game on Peacock.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET – CBS

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET – FOX

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

2024 NFL on Thanksgiving game previews

Thanksgiving action is kicked off with a banger. The Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1934, making them the team with the most storied history on the fourth Thursday of November. After a loss last season, Detroit is 37-45-2 on Thanksgiving Day, and things won't be easy this year against a division rival.

The second most frequent Thanksgiving game is between the Lions and Chicago Bears, and the NFC North happens to be arguably the best division in football this year. The Bears have experienced some growing pains with Caleb Williams at the helm, but the number one draft pick still has sky-high potential, especially with all of the weapons around him. Plus, the Bears have a pretty impressive defense. They will need it against the Lions, considering Detroit's 32.7 points per game are by far the most in the NFL.

Like the Lions, the Cowboys also play every Thanksgiving. They've actually been better than the Lions on turkey day, as their Thanksgiving winning percentage (59.8) is higher than any other team with at least 10 games played on the holiday. The Cowboys are playing the New York Giants this year. The last time they played them on Thanksgiving back in 2022, they broke the record for regular season viewership.

Both the Cowboys and Giants are struggling this year, and neither of them are playing the quarterback that they started the season with, but this rivalry is always fierce regardless. Cooper Rush and Tommy DeVito are the two quarterbacks who have filled in for Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones, respectively, but they are actually both dealing with injuries in their own right.

The final game on Thanksgiving will take place between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. While the Packers don't play on every Thanksgiving like the Lions and Cowboys do, they actually rank third in Thanksgiving games played (tied with the Bears with 37 games). The Packers are taking on a Dolphins team that has looked revived since Tua Tagovailoa returned from injury. Miami has won each of their last three games.

NFL games on Thanksgiving are usually the most watched games of the regular season. Their history and importance to the league are great, and the teams tend to deliver with classic performances. After the Thanksgiving games, there will also be a Black Friday game on Nov. 29 between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.