The New York Jets made a surprising switch at quarterback last week when they benched, then released, their supposed franchise quarterback Daniel Jones. That led to them turning the ball over to Tommy DeVito, and he put together a rather uninspiring start in Week 12, which saw the Giants lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 30-7.

DeVito completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 189 yards, while also rushing for 32 yards on seven carries. He was under siege all day long, as the Bucs defensive line constantly put pressure on him. Along the way, DeVito picked up a forearm injury, and while head coach Brian Daboll initially expressed optimism that the second-year passer would be able to play against the Dallas Cowboys, his stance changed on Tuesday, as he said that his new starting quarterback is “not 100 percent” guaranteed to play in Week 13.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, “Giants QB Tommy DeVito is dealing with a forearm injury and is, in the words of head coach Brian Daboll, ‘not 100 percent' to play Thursday vs. the Cowboys.”

Expand Tweet

Tommy DeVito's injury could force Giants to turn to Drew Lock at quarterback

DeVito briefly left the game for a play on New York's final drive against Tampa Bay, but he ended up returning quickly and finishing out the drive. However, it was clear that DeVito's injury status was worth monitoring, especially with the team having a short week, as their contest against the Cowboys will take place on Thanksgiving Day.

If DeVito can't go, that would force the Giants to roll with Drew Lock under center, and given how he was passed over in favor of DeVito once the team moved on from Jones, it's clear that the team would prefer to not have to do that. If DeVito's injury ends up preventing him from playing, though, they won't have any other choice, meaning it will be worth keeping an eye on New York's quarterback situation over the next day or so.