Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got hit with a bold claim from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky after Miami's most recent win against the New England Patriots, which just so happens to be Tagovailoa's seventh.

The former Alabama signal-caller holds a perfect 7-0 record against the division rival to this point in his NFL career, and may just be one of the most valuable quarterbacks to his respective team in the NFL right now.

That is precisely how Orlovsky sees it.

“There aren't five more quarterbacks more important to their football team in our league than Tua (Tagovailoa),” he said. “And we're seeing that. And anybody who ever wants to argue about it with me, don't ever do it again. They're right back in the playoff race right now. They're the eighth seed.”

He also noted how when the tandem of Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel are together they hold a 23-14 overall record as a pair, average a total of 27 points scored per game, and they average 380 yards of offense per contest.

Tagovailoa has been humble in his approach to just how important he is as a quarterback and how much credit he deserves for upswing Miami is on, though. He expressed that much in the postgame press conference following the 34-15 win over the Patriots.

“It’s great,” Tagovailoa said after the game. “Any time you can find a win against a divisional opponent. It’s not my win. It’s a team win. So I’ll leave that at them.”

He finished out the contest with a stat line worth remembering, completing 29 of his 40 passing attempts for 317 yards with four touchdowns. So far this season, Tagovailoa has connected on 73.3% of his passes for 1,760 yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Tagovailoa will look to stay hot as he and the Dolphins face the Green Bay Packers in Thursday Night Football.