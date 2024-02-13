Jimmy Kimmel sent expectations for the 2024 Oscars soaring with a hilarious Barbie-themed teaser trailer for the awards show.

ABC and Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night dropped the first teaser for the 2024 Oscars with Jimmy Kimmel and if this almost five minute Barbie-themed laugh riot is any indication, we may be in for something special at this year's Academy Awards.

Kimmel is in rare form in this sky high production value hype video with almost too many inspired bits to list here. My only criticism upon watching this was, why not save all this comedic gold for the telecast itself? Hopefully Kimmel just has too much good stuff to draw from to limit it to the three hour ceremony.

This teaser, which largely follows the plot of Barbie, sees Kimmel lost in Barbieland and needing to find his way back to Hollywood to host the Oscars. Kate McKinnon dons her weird Barbie persona and makes viewers long for her regular presence on Saturday Night Live with her on point antics.

Helen Mirren gets in on the fun returning as the Barbie narrator with pitch perfect tone and quips.

The video eloquently spoofs the travel montage from Barbie, complete with a nod to Kimmel's long-simmering faux-feud with Matt Damon, in character as General Leslie Groves from Oppenheimer (as opposed to Kimmel's real feud with NFL dufus Aaron Rodgers).

America Ferrara then delivers an epic spin on her famous speech in Barbie, this time delving into how hard it is to be an Oscars host, to which Jimmy Kimmel pricelessly misinterprets the takeaway message as, “I think what you're saying is, hosting the Oscars is even harder than being a woman,” before being categorically corrected by Ferrera and McKinnon.

And I haven't even gotten to Ryan Gosling showing up as Ken, misreading the Kenergy of when you're supposed to get In N Out burger in regards to award night etiquette, and learning the harsh reality about Greta Gerwig's Best Director Oscars snub.

The only thing missing from this pitch perfect Barbie spoof is a spin on the Barbie trailer tagline. Kimmel certainly could have included the message “For those sick of hearing about Barbie…” and “For those who still love hearing about Barbie… This Oscars is for you!” Kimmel should be applauded for bringing a fresh take to what is becoming an increasingly relentless Barbie Oscar marketing campaign.

All in all, expectations are now sky high for the 2024 Oscars thanks to this impressive kick-off teaser from Jimmy Kimmel and company.