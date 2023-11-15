Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars for the fourth time in the March 2024 broadcast.

The 96th Academy Awards will have Kimmel as the host for the fourth time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His relationship with Disney and track record for solid hosting capabilities may have played a part in his landing the gig.

As for the ABC host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, things are back in full swing since the strikes ended. And with this announcement, there will surely be an influx of actors anxious to promote themselves to win an Oscar hopefully. That means a lot of A-List guests on his late-night show.

Kimmel's show was off the air during the writers' strike. With time away from his day job, he started podcasting with fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver by airing a podcast called Strike Force Five.

The podcast was a limited series that ended on October 10, 2023.

Regarding the Oscars, there was a rumor about a date move. The strikes could've impacted the awards show if they would've kept going. But now that they're over, it's back on schedule.

Along with Jimmy, his wife, Molly McNearney, will be the executive producer on the show. McNearney is also a co-head writer for his talk show.

Also, the Academy set up a producing team and a returning director to be part of the show. Raj Kapoor, a first-time showrunner, will also participate.

Tune in to ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024, to watch Jimmy Kimmel as the 96th Oscars will be aired from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.