Could Rickea Jackson's comeback be the turn of fortune Tennessee women's basketball needs?

Tennessee women's basketball senior forward Rickea Jackson made her return to the court on Tuesday in the Lady Vols' 85-63 win over Wofford on Tuesday.

After an eight-game absence due to a lower right leg injury, Jackson, a first-team all-SEC selection, clocked 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in just 21 minutes.

“Rickea was able to work back into practice. She's not 100%, but 21 minutes is pretty impressive that she was able to go that long,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said, as reported by Alexa Phillipou of ESPN. “It's the way it looked in practice. She steps on the court, and she changes things. I know the team was happy to get her back out there.”

Jackson, standing at 6-foot-2 and utilizing her fifth and final year of collegiate eligibility, is anticipated to be a prominent figure in the upcoming 2024 WNBA Draft. Predictions place her as the No. 6 overall pick to the Washington Mystics, according to ESPN's latest mock draft.

Lady Vols struggled early in season without Rickea Jackson

The Lady Vols, ranked No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press poll, faced a challenging early season. Their record dipped to 4-5, marked by losses to teams like Florida State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Middle Tennessee. However, recent victories over Eastern Kentucky and Wofford have seen them regain a winning momentum.

In their latest game against Wofford, Tennessee's offense clicked as they assisted 23 of their 30 makes. Jewel Spear led the scoring with 18 points, but it was Jackson’s return that seemed to invigorate the team’s dynamic.

“I think (Jackson's) presence affects (the rest of the team) when they step on the court,” Kellie Harper said. “She gives them great confidence. People key in on her. She is that talented. I love the balance; I think we are going to be at our best when we have good balance offensively.”

While the Tennessee women's basketball rejoices in Jackson’s return, they also face a setback with point guard Destinee Wells, in her first season at Tennessee, being sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a lower leg injury.

“It was a gut punch, I think, for the team and for her,” Harper said. “I hate it. I hate it for her, I hate it for the team, but it's part of it, and we're going to have to move on.”