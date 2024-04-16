After four years in college with the Stanford Cardinal, Cameron Brink is finally a pro. The now former Cardinal star was taken second overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft Monday night — just after the Indiana Fever unsurprisingly used their No. 1 pick to get Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.
During the draft, Brink also shared a story about having a conversation with the Currys, particularly Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry, Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry, and the Currys' mother, Sonya, who is also Brink's godmother. Brink said that the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player had some good words and advice imparted to her. Unlike Stephen, though, Seth did not seem too interested in giving words of encouragement based on Brink's hilarious and heartwarming story at the same time.
“Right before I came here, I face-timed Steph [Curry] with Sonya, my godmother, and my mom, Brink said. “He said all these encouraging words, laughing with me. And we face-time Seth, and he hangs up immediately,” she added.
Brink is an exciting addition to the Sparks, to say the least. Her excellent rebounding and fantastic rim protection are what she's expected to deliver the most for Los Angeles, which finished the 2023 WNBA season just 11th in the league in both rebounds per game (31.5 ) and blocks per contest (2.9). Los Angeles, which has not been to the WNBA Playoffs since 2020, managed to come up with just a 17-23 record, which was good for only ninth overall in the league.
The Sparks can count on Brink to provide them with those once she gets into a rhythm in the pros. After all, Brink was named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in her final year in college. Moreover, the 6-4 Brink is a three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Her defensive acumen and general feel for the game on both ends of the floor should translate well into the WNBA.
Offensively, Brink can also be relied upon by the Sparks. In her final season with Stanford, Brink averaged 17.4 points on 51.1 percent shooting from the field. She has limited range, having shot just 30.4 percent from behind the arc last season, but she's deadly inside the 3-point line. Brink finished her college career with a 56.2 percent success rate on 2-point shot attempts.
Stanford women's basketball fans will also be thrilled to see Brink play alongside another Cardinal great in the form of Nneka Ogwumike, who was the Sparks' leading scorer (19.1 PPG) and rebounder (8.8 RPG) in 2023.
Armed with sound advice and encouragement from Curry and elite skills, Brink is hoping that she will live up to the hype.
Stephen Curry watches Cameron Brink get drafted by the Sparks
One of the first people to greet and congratulate Brink after the Sparks mentioned her name on draft day was no other than her godmother, as Sonya Curry was in attendance at the event. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry also showed that he was following Brink's big day from a distance, with the Warriors star posting the following on Instagram Story:
Steph Curry posted this video on his Instagram story, supporting Cameron Brink while watching the WNBA draft coverage. His Mom Sonya is there with the Brink family, & Steph got a shoutout on the broadcast as well.
Curry and the Warriors are preparing for a huge day themselves, as they are scheduled to play the Sacramento Kings in a win-or-go-home Play-in Tournament tilt this Tuesday at home, so it was understandable why the future Basketball Hall of Famer was not on hand to witness Brink officially become a pro in person.