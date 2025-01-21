Jayden L. Williams is not your average 21-year-old. A senior at Clark Atlanta University, Williams has already built a résumé that many politicians twice his age would envy. Now, as he announces his candidacy for mayor of Stockbridge, Georgia, Williams is poised to make history and bring his vision of economic development, affordable housing, and community investment into sharp focus.

Williams’s passion for leadership was cultivated through his extensive experience in student government and civic roles. At Clark Atlanta University, he’s served as both Freshman Class President and Student Government Association Treasurer, roles that he says honed his ability to advocate for and represent large communities.

“When I tell you, and you know at any HBCU, running an election is just as hard as running this election for public office,” Williams reflected about his time in student leadership. “It’s all about persuading your community, persuading your peers to let them know that you're willing to do the work.”

Williams credits his time as an SGA leader for shaping the empathy and financial awareness he hopes to bring to Stockbridge. “I made sure we had the money in the bank,” he said with a smile. “Some of the lessons I’ve learned in student government—about advocacy and about making sure the community’s needs are met—are exactly what I plan to implement as mayor.”

Growing up, Williams’s inspiration for public service was close to home—his grandmother, whom he describes as his “number one inspiration.” Together, they launched an initiative called Game On Junior Commissioners that empowered youth to take an active role in civic projects.

“She actually helped me shape my perspective on public service in general,” Williams said. “For example, she and I started an organization where we’d bring a group of commissioners and young people like myself together for real projects. One of the main ones was renovating Mickey D. Cochran Park, which hadn’t been touched in over 20 years. She gave us a $1 million budget, but myself and the junior commissioners got it up to $3.7 million because we understood that the investment is more than just a dollar sign. It’s about the community's needs.”

Williams consistently returns to the lessons his grandmother imparted about creating real, lasting change. “She showed me how investing in our community is the foundation for a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

When asked about his platform for Stockbridge, Williams highlights economic development and housing as two of his primary focuses. He believes both issues are fundamental to the city’s growth and stability.

“Economic development is something that helps build… well, I wouldn’t say the foundation, but it is the blueprint to a thriving city,” Williams said.

His strategy includes using economic initiatives to lower taxes for residents, supporting small businesses, and boosting tourism by celebrating Stockbridge’s historical significance.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but while Atlanta has the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., his father, Daddy King, also has roots here in Stockbridge. How can we build on that economically?”

Affordable housing is another top priority. Williams envisions a balanced approach that addresses the needs of current residents, particularly given Stockbridge’s status as a popular retirement community, while also welcoming new demographics.

“I want to build an 80/20 strategy,” Williams explained. “Eighty percent of homes should be affordable to minimum-wage earners and the middle class. And then 20 percent would include apartments, condos, and townhomes to make sure we have a balance. Right now, a lot of our government is building for quantity. But as mayor, I plan to focus on quality over quantity.”

Williams’s leadership extends well beyond Georgia. A two-time White House HBCU Scholar, he has used the recognition to advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and what they contribute to the broader community. He was first appointed as a scholar in 2022 and recently returned to participate in the White House Initiative on HBCUs program for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“I have to be honest with you. The first time [I was recognized], I was like, ‘Oh, snap. I got it.’ But the second time, I said, ‘Oh, Lord, they picked me again!’” Williams joked. But his tone quickly turned reflective. “It’s definitely an opportunity that allowed me to grow, especially in my career field. Having the opportunity to sit with HBCU leadership and talk about why these institutions matter, how we can give back to them, and how we can pour back into the local communities they’re a part of—that was invaluable.”

These experiences have also sharpened his sense of responsibility as a leader. “It opens a lot of doors to increase not only your exposure but also your impact,” he noted.

Williams’s slogan, “Ready to lead, together,” captures his collaborative vision for Stockbridge. “I want to bring the voices of the community into City Hall,” he said. “I want to make sure that residents feel they’re part of decision-making processes that impact their daily lives. For me, it’s all about partnership.”