Tyrese Gibson’s daughter Shayla Somer Gibson has chosen her college home for the next four years. In an announcement on Instagram, the ‘Sweet Lady’ singer announced that his daughter will be attending Clark Atlanta University in Georgia.

“CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY is the choice….. As a father I am forever indebted to the love and #DaddyDaughter love that is real…. Through it all my daughter ON HER OWN has decided that CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY HAS HER HEART!!!!!!!!!!! ♥️,” Gibson posted yesterday via Instagram.

Gibson has a history of engaging with HBCUs. This past summer he made an appearance at the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge to promote his latest movie, 1992. The film takes place during the first night of the Los Angeles riots following the Rodney King verdict. During the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Gibson was greatly impressed by Florida A&M’s Marching 100 band. He shared his admiration in a video on X, saying, “They the stars. They in college. They're breaking the generational curses in their family. They are the stars.”

Continuing his promotion of 1992, Gibson took a trip to Spelman College and shared his experience via his X account.

“Shout out to all of these very, very special and specifically blessed, freshman and freshmen who just started their first day at Spelman College in Atlanta!!! They had no idea that I was coming to interrupt their first class we talked we live we cried we exchanged and I wanna believe that everybody in this room understand how important it is to show up for 1992,” he said.

This isn’t his first time showing love to students in the AUC. Back in 2015, he donated $50,000 towards a student’s tuition at Morehouse College, according to a NewsOne report. He says that legendary radio host and Tuskegee University alum Tom Joyner is the person that inspired him to give back to HBCUs.