2019 marked the debut of Detective Pikachu brought to us by The Pokemon Company and Legendary Entertainment. The movie brought to life what Pokemon would look like in the real world and some were scary as hell but were an okay sight to see since we did expect some to be pretty vicious looking. While that may be the case, the live-action movie of Detective Pikachu (the videogame adaptation) is getting a sequel. Yes, folks, we are getting a Detective Pikachu movie 2.

Detective Pikachu 2 in Development

Despite reports of the sequel getting the go signal, the main star of the show, Justice Smith shares that the 2nd Detective Pikachu movie wasn’t going to happen. However, a representative from Legendary Entertainment shared that the project was still “in active development” but could not divulge details as there are a lot of corporate requirements that need to be done – big studios, lots of manpower, hours of labor, and of course Pokemon rights.

In a recent conversation with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, writers of Detective Pikachu, they suggest that they were not involved in the development of the Detective Pikachu Sequel but are very interested to be involved in it. In addition to being part of the development of Detective Pikachu 2, Samit shares “It’s an ongoing conversation that is still not over to this day” so fans can still expect them to come back for the Detective Pikachu 2 movie.

While there isn’t much information or official announcement about the work-in-progress that the movie is in, we should all take this lightly with a grain of salt. Getting our hopes up for something that hasn’t officially been announced yet might only bring us disappointment in the end. Of course, we would like to see the return of The Pokemon Company’s mascot Pikachu voiced by Ryan Reynolds back on the big screen together with his buddy Tim Goodman as played by Justice Smith.

For more on the latest updates, news, events, and announcement on anything and everything about Pokemon like the 2nd Detective Pikachu movie, make sure to check in every now and then here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!