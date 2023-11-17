Following Deshaun Watson's season ending injury, the Browns will be working out a former Ravens Super Bowl winner to bolster their QB room

The Cleveland Browns enter the back half of the regular season with a 6-3 record, which could be deemed surprising given how volatile play at the quarterback position has been for them thus far. With Deshaun Watson both inconsistent in terms of his caliber of play and availability, the Browns have been forced to turn to both PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson at times throughout the season. Now, with Deshaun Watson sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Browns face a tough reality: do they continue to operate with the Walker/DTR pair, or would a veteran with some big game experience be better served to lead this team into the stretch run?

Although the Browns have named Dorian Thompson-Robinson their starter moving forward, it doesn't mean they don't plan on looking for a presence who can bolster their quarterback room. This morning, the Browns will host a quarterback workout, and one of the names on the list has reached the NFL mountaintop before. Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl MVP winning quarterback Joe Flacco will be among the QB's to work out for the Browns today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Joe Flacco's run in the 2013 postseason remains one of the NFL's greatest mysteries. Previously carried by a Ravens defense with multiple Hall of Famers, Flacco had an out of body experience on the way to a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers. Since then, in 96 regular season starts, Flacco has been an average quarterback at best, with a 44-52 record and an uninspiring 125-88 touchdown to interception ratio.

The last we saw of Flacco was in four starts for the New York Jets last year, where Flacco went 1-3, his only win coming against the Cleveland Browns, bringing his career record against Cleveland to 18-3 all-time. As the old saying goes, “After you beat the hell out of them for years, join 'em”… or something like that.