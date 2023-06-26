The 2023 NHL Draft is not necessarily thin on defense. Rather there just isn’t much in the way of high-end blueline talent to be had outside of David Reinbacher and Axel Sandin Pellikka. However, there is one name rising through the draft that fans should keep their eyes on.

Swedish blueliner Tom Willander has emerged as a potential top-20 pick over the last few months. The Boston University commit impressed for the Swedish national team and for Rogle BK’s junior team this past season.

Willander isn’t a dynamic player offensively. He has the potential to chip in a few points here and there, but this isn’t the next Erik Karlsson. However, he is very sound defensively. The 18-year-old smothers opposing forwards and plays a style of hockey that should translate to the next level.

Given his late rise, it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up Wednesday night. Here are three teams to keep an eye on as landing spots for Tom Willander at the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Red Wings have an abundance of defensive prospects in their system. However, their top defensive prospects are left-shot defensemen. Detroit needs right-shot blueliners, and Willander is exactly that.

Willander is one of the best skaters in this draft, without question. He may not bring the offensive flair Detroit could look for in a defenseman in this draft. The Red Wings traded Filip Hronek at the deadline and don't seem to have an obvious replacement in the organization.

However, Willander does flash the potential to play a solid two-way game at the next level. He is very strong in his own zone, and there is a little bit of offensive upside. Detroit has two chances to take Willander, selecting at 9 and 17 in the NHL Draft.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the Red Wings, we see the St. Louis Blues at the podium. The Blues need depth down the middle. However, they could also use depth along their blueline, making Willander an intriguing option.

The Blues have three opportunities to select Willander at the NHL Draft as of this writing. St. Louis owns picks 10, 25, and 29 in the first round. It is worth noting the Blues are shopping those later two picks, according to reports.

Willander immediately steps in as one of the top blueline prospects in St. Louis. There is legitimate top-four potential in the Swedish defender. It may be difficult for the Blues to pass up on Willander on Wednesday.

Ultimately, I have Willander landing with the Vancouver Canucks in our final 2023 NHL Mock Draft. And they are in a similar boat to the Blues in that they need both center depth and blueline help.

However, unlike St. Louis and Detroit, the Canucks have just one pick in the first round at 11. They had two first-rounders, but they sent the 17th pick to the Red Wings in exchange for Hronek.

Vancouver doesn't have much in the way of exciting prospects. Willander changes that just a little bit if the Canucks were to select him on Wednesday. He could join Hronek and Quinn Hughes to form the future of the blueline in Vancouver.

Willander may have emerged late in the NHL Draft process, but there is a lot to like about him. With just one first-round pick in this draft, the Canucks are the team who may not be able to afford to pass on the Swedish defender.