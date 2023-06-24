At last year's NHL Draft, we saw a few elite defensemen available for the taking. The New Jersey Devils selected Simon Nemec second overall. And the Columbus Blue Jackets selected David Jiricek with the sixth pick. It seemed this year, however, there wouldn't be that elite blueliner in this class.

But that perception began to change as the season progressed. Austrian defenseman David Reinbacher, applying his trade in the Swiss top flight, emerged as an elite prospect. And it's quite easy to see why.

Draft-eligible players have had success in professional leagues before. However, a draft-eligible player having the type of production Reinbacher had in a pro league is something less common.

The last player to play in the Swiss National League and produce at this high a level? Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews. Matthews is already a Hart Memorial Trophy winner and a 60-goal scorer.

Now, let me pump the brakes a little bit. Reinbacher probably isn't going to score 60 goals in a season. It'll be difficult for him to win a Hart as a defenseman, as well. However, it shows that he could be destined for great success in the NHL.

Which teams are in need of a highly productive defenseman to lead their blueline? Well, here are three of the best NHL Draft destinations for Austrian prospect David Reinbacher.

The Red Wings have a stock of defensive prospects in their farm system already. So, why exactly are they on this list? Well, the thing about their defensive prospects is that the top guys are all left-shot defensemen.

The Red Wings need right-shot defensemen both in the NHL and in their farm system. General manager Steve Yzerman can take care of the NHL roster this summer. And he could begin stockpiling right-hand blueliners at the NHL Draft on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether Reinbacher is on the board when Detroit picks with the ninth overall pick. However, if he's there, Yzerman has to choose between the right shot blueliner and high-end forward skill. The allure of Reinbacher may simply be too great to pass on in that scenario.

The Flyers are clearly open for business right now under new GM Daniel Briere. They've already shipped out Ivan Provorov and they could be ready to send a few more players out of town.

With Provorov's departure, the Flyers could restock on their blueline a bit. Reinbacher represents an incredible way to begin that process. Philadelphia certainly couldn't be blamed for taking him over any of the forwards available at 7.

Reinbacher could certainly rise through their farm system quickly. And if he does, the Austrian prospect could form a promising 1-2 punch with Cam York as the future on the Philadelphia blueline.

The Coyotes need a lot of things. They need forwards, they need goaltenders, they need warm bodies to play NHL minutes, they need an arena, you name it. And, you guessed it, they need defensemen as well.

What the Coyotes already have heading into this draft is options. Arizona owns the sixth overall pick and the 12th overall pick. The Yotes can grab a top forward at six and hope a defenseman falls to 12. Or, they could secure the best defenseman in the class at 6 and pick their forward at 12.

I think passing on Reinbacher if he's there at 6 is a mistake. Arizona needs a new promising young blueliner now that Jakob Chychrun is out of town. If Reinbacher falls into their lap, that promising young blueliner would be staring them in the face.