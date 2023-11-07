Eduardo Rodriguez has opted out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers, allowing him to test the open market this winter.

Eduardo Rodriguez is one of the more interesting options available in MLB Free Agency this winter. The southpaw had a chance to join a contending team in the Los Angeles Dodgers around the trade deadline. However, he blocked a trade to California, opting to remain with the Detroit Tigers. On Saturday, though, he opted out of the final three years of his deal with the Tigers.

Rodriguez hits the open market after a rather successful 2023 season. The 30-year-old had a challenging first season in the Motor City on and off the field. But he pitched to a 3.30 ERA in 2023, striking out 143 batters while walking just 48.

Rodriguez certainly believes he can receive a bigger payday on the open market. But where will that payday come from? Which teams could be contenders for his services this winter? Here are three landing spots to keep an eye on for Eduardo Rodriguez in MLB Free Agency.

The Tigers remain an option

Despite opting out, the Tigers are still an option for Rodriguez. One reason the 30-year-old southpaw gave for declining the trade to the Dodgers was his comfort level with the city of Detroit. If he truly does like living and playing in the city, then Detroit must remain an option.

Rodriguez remained in contact with the Tigers about a contract restructure prior to opting out. Those conversations obviously didn't result in a new deal. However, the southpaw can easily revisit these discussions with Detroit at some point this winter.

The Tigers have already made a solid move this winter to try and make their team better. Rodriguez found success in 2023, and Detroit plays in an extremely winnable division. The incentive is there for the 30-year-old to remain with the team that signed him prior to the 2022 season. Until he signs elsewhere, Detroit is a contender for Rodriguez.

The Reds are one to watch

In a similar way to the Tigers, the Cincinnati Reds are an intriguing on-the-come-up option. The Reds completed their second winning season in three years in 2022. Fans saw the team's wealth of promising prospects break into the major league team this year. But the team could use a pitching upgrade, and that's where Eduardo Rodriguez comes in.

The Reds took the baseball world by storm for a few months thanks to the electrifying play of Elly de la Cruz. They were in contention for the National League Central title during the season, as well. However, their starting pitching was a bit rocky. And eventually, the Reds fell short of winning the division.

Rodriguez would represent a veteran option to help anchor a young rotation. Furthermore, he could provide much-needed stability as the team prepares to potentially compete once again in 2024. The price might be a bit steep, but Rodriguez is certainly an option for the Reds.

The Orioles need pitching

The Baltimore Orioles shocked everyone in 2023 by winning the American League East for the first time since 2014. Furthermore, they won 100+ games for the first time since 1980. Baltimore did get swept in the American League Division Series, but the team has an incredible young core to build around. They should contend for years to come.

Eduardo Rodriguez fits this team rather well. The Orioles didn't have the greatest rotation in the league. 35-year-old Kyle Gibson pitched the most innings as a starter. But he pitched to a 4.73 ERA in 2023. In fact, Baltimore had three pitchers with an ERA north of 4.00.

Rodriguez provides the stability this rotation desperately needs. And he is no stranger to competing in the American League East. Of course, Baltimore certainly could shop at the top of the market for a true ace. However, the 30-year-old Rodriguez could still be a fine option if the top-of-the-market arms are out of their reach financially.