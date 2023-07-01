Tristan Jarry is set to hit the open market and potentially leave the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The 28-year-old goaltender became the team's starter when the team traded Matt Murray in October 2020. And these last few years have been solid for Jarry in Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old has posted a save percentage north of .900 in each of the last three seasons as a starter. His best season came in 2021-22 when he posted a .919 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average.

However, the Penguins have not had much in the way of success. Pittsburgh has not advanced past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the last three seasons. In fact, the team missed the playoffs altogether last season.

Jarry hits the market in the midst of a rather thin NHL free agency market. That should lead the pending free agent puck stopper to receive a healthy pay rise. But which teams could have interest in Tristan Jarry in NHL free agency? Here are three teams to keep an eye on before the free agency frenzy kicks off.

The Senators took a chance on Cam Talbot last offseason, and unfortunately, it didn't pan out. Talbot struggled with injuries throughout the year. And a once-promising Senators team failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If Ottawa wants to take the next step, Jarry would be a smart signing. Ottawa has a little over $17 million to play around with this summer. Making an investment in the potential former Penguins goalie could work as a smart investment.

The Senators have an incredible core in place with Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, and Jake Sanderson. Adding a veteran goaltender with a solid track record is a logical move toward pushing for a playoff spot.

Hurricanes puck-stopper Frederik Andersen wants to return to Carolina. However, he is also a free agent when the market opens on July 1. If the Hurricanes fail to keep their man, they could easily pivot to Jarry.

Carolina also has backup Antii Raanta hitting the open market on Saturday. We know Pyotr Kochetkov will be one of the team's netminders next season. However, they need another one on the roster.

Jarry may not represent an upgrade on Andersen. But he does represent an upgrade over the 37-year-old Raanta. The Hurricanes have around $21 million to operate with this summer. Financially speaking, the Hurricanes have their options. If things don't work out with Andersen, keep an eye on Tristan Jarry in Carolina.

The Kings have already made one major move in acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois. However, the team's biggest issue remains in goal. A reunion with Joonas Korpisalo is appearing less and less likely as of this writing.

Los Angeles could turn to Jarry if Korpisalo indeed finds a home elsewhere. The issue the Kings will have, however, is making this work financially. Los Angeles only has around $4 million left to work with after extending Dubois.

If the Kings can move out a bit of money, Jarry is a perfect fit for this team. Perhaps Los Angeles moves on from winger Viktor Arvidsson this summer. The 30-year-old Arvidsson is set to make $4.25 million this upcoming season. And he is an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Los Angeles has to address their goaltending position in some way or form. Finding a way to add Tristan Jarry to their team could represent the best option on the table for the Kings this summer.