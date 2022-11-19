Published November 19, 2022

By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

Tobias Harris’ consistent production has long been an underrated factor behind the Philadelphia 76ers’ success. His repertoire is not as sexy or entertaining as some of the more athletic and versatile forwards in the NBA, but Harris gets the job done.

Despite that reality, though, rumors are already swirling that Harris could be on the move before the February 9th trade deadline.

Harris has two seasons left on his contract at $37 million and $39 million, an onerous salary for any team. Even with that hindrance to a possible deal, here are some organizations that may be enticed to kick the tires on a trade for Harris.

Dallas Mavericks

One organization that can stomach the enormous contract of Tobias Harris is the Dallas Mavericks. They have guys who have struggled on big-money deals, such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans. These two still have a ton of guaranteed money left on their contracts, so adding Harris wouldn’t much change Dallas’ financial situation.

For the fit on the court, Harris could start over Dorian Finney-Smith or Reggie Bullock and receive more than a measly 12 shots per game. Luka Doncic would have a secondary scorer from the wing position, lessening the burden on him throughout the game. The Harris contract is a definite overpay, but the players who Dallas would send out in a potential deal are not occupying significant roles anyway.

Atlanta Hawks

John Collins rumors resurfaced in the same report that Harris has also been involved in numerous trade talks. There is the possibility of the Hawks and Sixers swapping Collins and Harris, but that theoretical trade wouldn’t have to be limited to them. The Hawks have a logjam at the center position with both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, opening up the chance for a three-team trade.

With the losses of Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari and Cam Reddish, Harris would be a welcome addition for Atlanta on the wing. The fit between either Capela or Okongwu with Collins has been awkward in some instances, so having Harris at the four may address some of those concerns. Shooting could still be an issue with Trae Young and four adequate shooters, but the defense will be better with Harris guarding the forwards compared to their current bigs.

New York Knicks

Sending Tobias Harris to a division rival in the New York Knicks may seem tough initially, but this could be a deal that benefits both sides. The 76ers can demand one of New York’s young guns like Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin or Immanuel Quickley, along with Evan Fournier, and another piece to make the money work. Fournier’s value is at its lowest point this season, but slotting him alongside James Harden or Joel Embiid may unlock his true potential.

One of the young individuals who would be included in the trade could bolster their bench, as some of the Sixers reserves has struggled early this season. Harris would have more opportunities in New York City because he wwould not be playing under the shadow of Harden and Embiid. Furthermore, RJ Barrett has failed to live up to expectations so far this season, so teaming Harris with Barrett and Julius Randle in the frontcourt could be the change the Knicks need to get back to the playoffs.