3 best trades Panthers must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

It is no secret that the Carolina Panthers are a dumpster fire so far this year – with the overdue firing of Matt Rhule finally taking place, it is time for the Panthers to be one of the more active teams as the NFL trade deadline quickly approaches.

Both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield have contributed heavily to this team’s struggles this season, and with PJ Walker now at the helm due to Mayfield’s injury, this offense has no real sign of improving.

Needing to improve their roster for the future, the Panthers need to be aggressive at this year’s trade deadline, which typically just comes and goes with no urgency in the NFL. As one of the teams that need to be bad if they want to change both the culture and their losing ways, here are three trades that the Panthers need to make before the trade deadline passes.

DJ Moore earns himself a cheesehead

Of all the teams that desperately need help at the wide receiver position, the Green Bay Packers have the most to gain by making a big-time acquisition. DJ Moore is a solid fit for Aaron Rodgers and that offense, and the team would finally be able to erase any talks of always being second in line for trades.

General manager Brian Gutekunst is not all that known for making splashy trades, but rumors of the Packers being involved in trade talks this season may put him in a different light, one that helps right the ship for Green Bay. By pairing Moore with Allen Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs, Rodgers would have a pretty solid WR room.

The added bonus for any team that acquires Moore, which also will drive up his cost, is that he signed a three-year contract extension this past offseason, keeping him locked in through his 2025 season when he will only be 28 years old.

Shaq Thompson heads to the M-I-A

Mike McDaniel looks to have been the right choice to lead the Miami Dolphins, but their defense could use a defensive addition in the form of Shaq Thompson. The long-time member of the Panthers, who has only suited up for Carolina, would be a welcomed addition to their defense.

As the Dolphins continue to produce solid offensive numbers, their defense continues to lag behind. One of the league’s worst units, Miami needs an influx of talent if they want to at least produce a league-average defensive unit.

Thompson produced his best pass coverage season since his second year in the league, showing that the 28-year-old still has plenty left in the tank. With a cap hit of over $24 million next year, the Dolphins may need to work some financial magic for next season, but Thompson certainly would be a worthwhile addition to their defense.

Christian McCaffrey – the newest Bay Area citizen

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and even the Kansas City Chiefs could be seen as realistic spots for Christian McCaffrey to be traded to. But the San Francisco 49ers offer up the best opportunity to take advantage of his skill set.

McCaffrey would probably be the best fit on the Bills, seeing as how they would love to reintroduce the idea of running the ball back into their offensive play calling. But the Niners already do have a sustained rushing attack, which is currently being led by injury-replacement Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kyle Shanahan would love to have another all-purpose offensive weapon to utilize like McCaffrey, which would help keep Deebo Samuel in more of a wide receiver role moving forward. In a scheme that suits a solid rusher, McCaffrey would be a huge beneficiary in this new scheme, provided his health remains where it currently is this season.