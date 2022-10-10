It seems like the Carolina Panthers’ brass has finally had enough of Matt Rhule. Amid yet another dreadful season, the team has decided to fire the former Baylor head coach. It’s a change that many fans have long called for, and one that is likely way overdue. (via Ian Rapoport)

The #Panthers have fired Matt Rhule. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Matt Rhule was signed to a massive contract by David Tepper to coach the Panthers in 2020. The hope was that the former Baylor head coach could help turn the team culture around after multiple losing seasons. Unfortunately, Rhule was not able to do that for Carolina. Now, he finds himself without a team again.

The Panthers have struggled immensely to start the 2022 season. They started the season by continuing their losing streak from 2021, extending it to nine games. They were able to squeak a win against the Saints in Week 3, but it was immediately followed by back-to-back losses to the Cardinals and the 49ers.

The utter destruction against the 49ers in Week 5 was apparently the final straw for David Tepper. It was reported before that the Panthers were willing to be patient with Matt Rhule, but that patience wore thin rather quickly. Assistant coach Steve Wilks will take over for Carolina in the interim.