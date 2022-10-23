The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to figure out what their identity is in 2022. Despite a couple of encouraging victories this season, there are still several flaws on this roster that need to be addressed if the team is serious about competing for the remainder of the season. Here we’ll try to look at the three best trades for the Steelers before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

The trade deadline is on November 1, which is soon approaching, and whispers of major deals are already flying around the league. Meanwhile, the Steelers start week 7 with a 2-4 win-loss record, and they currently don’t appear to be in a position to even make the playoffs.

They did manage to upset the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, though they were also decimated by the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Now, given head coach Mike Tomlin’s track record, the fact that the Steelers are playing without Ben Roethlisberger for the first time in twenty years surprisingly makes them seem an absolute mess to watch. As they continue into the young Kenny Pickett era, both their offense and defense are struggling big time. Making a change now would be beneficial, whether it’s to give themselves a fighting chance this season or increase their competitiveness in the long term.

Having said that, here are the three best trades for the Steelers before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

3. Terrell Edmunds’ time is up

Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds has been the subject of trade speculations before, notably when the team declined his fifth-year option in 2021. While he was brought back for this season, his poor play makes him vulnerable to being traded. In fact, we believe he already is on the trading block.

This season, Edmunds has allowed a 70 percent catch rate and a 132.9 passer rating. He has also allowed two touchdowns and 79 receiving yards on only ten targets. The Steelers have also been utilizing him less on defense and more on special teams, most likely to conceal his flaws. With the team already having worries about him, it appears that a fresh start would be beneficial for both parties involved.

In a trade before November, Edmunds could potentially bring a future third or fourth-round pick in exchange. That’s if a contending team wants to potentially boost its secondary. The Steelers should look at that kind of return with fresh eyes.

2. Get something for Mason Rudolph

The Steelers have traditionally retained three quarterbacks on their active roster. However, if any teams express interest around the deadline, they should accept calls about third-stringer Mason Rudolph.

The quarterback market has been relatively quiet as we near the deadline. Even teams such as the Dallas Cowboys have resorted to calling up guys from their practice squad to fill temporary requirements. However, because Kenny Pickett is the undisputed starter and Mitch Trubisky is the surefire backup, a veteran like Rudolph would certainly welcome a change and a shot to show what he still has.

He is of course not a game-changing QB. Having said that, he can be a capable primary backup. Keep in mind that he has passed for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 17 games (10 starts). The 27-year-old did receive trade interest throughout the summer as well. Remember also that he is set to become a free agent in 2023. As such, the Steelers should take advantage of any prospective suitors rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

We would suggest trading him for someone who could bolster the secondary. Maybe consider Seahawks CB Sidney Jones or Commanders CB William Jackson III. Interestingly enough, the Steelers were thought to pick Jackson in the 2016 NFL Draft before the Bengals got him. Now the Steelers have another chance.

1. Exploit Chase Claypool’s value

The unpleasant reality is that Steelers WR Chase Claypool will not be a part of the Steelers’ future plans. As such, the team should exploit his current value and trade him for a roster need or future draft assets.

Ironically, the Steelers have a crowded wide receiver room despite their offensive shortcomings this season. Diontae Johnson is WR1, and rookie George Pickens is the darling of the town along with Pickett. Chase Claypool has become the odd man out.

We fully expect the Steelers to try to deal him before the trade deadline this year. The Notre Dame product’s contract goes through the 2023 season, allowing him the chance to recoup some draft money from a club in desperate need of outside weapons. We’re looking at you, Green Bay Packers. The price might be a tad steep according to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated since the Steelers reportedly want a ton of picks for him similar to what the Panthers got for Christian McCaffrey.

The #Packers are reportedly “All In” on current #Steelers WR Chase Claypool and will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/fYRpwzQ4mn — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) October 20, 2022

For any team who rolls the dice, however, the potential payoff has an intriguing upside. Remember that Claypool was once thought to be a key element of the Steelers’ future. It’s unfortunate that he has faded into obscurity in the eyes of coaches and fans. Still, at just 24 years old, he has a lot of room to grow. Furthermore, a fresh start may just be what he needs. This is after catching only 23 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown in six games this season.

He’s still young enough to have better days ahead of him. Also, the fact that he has one year remaining on his rookie contract might prove appealing to a cash-strapped competitor (Packers, ahem). The Steelers clearly do not see Claypool as an important part of their future plans. Therefore, they must deal him in the coming weeks before his worth continues in free fall.