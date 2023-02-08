In a move that nobody expected, Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks has paved the way for Cam Thomas and NBA card collectors who invested in his stock. With the former NBA champion out of the scene, the young guard has started to show everyone what he can bring to the Brooklyn Nets’ table and how he can stand from the rest of the pack. We take a look below at why those in the hobby must pay more attention to this young guard and his rookie cards.

3 reasons why NBA card collectors must pay more attention to Cam Thomas

3. Kyrie Irving is out, Cam Thomas is in

Even if Irving is loaded with talent and playoff experience, the upside he brings is clearly negated by everything else he does off the court. Take all of the controversies and hot takes Irving has on several topics, not to mention his constant brushes with injuries, and the positives he contributes to an NBA squad are diminished. That’s why even with all the success he had on the court, there never was any serious catalyst for Irving to push the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie has two 40-point games this season. Cam Thomas has three 40-point games in the last 5 days. pic.twitter.com/IVGWHPFayA — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2023

This is where Cam Thomas can come in and do something Irving couldn’t – just play the game of basketball without any distractions. Unlike the veteran, Thomas is a young guy who’s still in the process of making his name in the league. The move that sent Irving to the Mavs opens a good opportunity for him to prove that he can hang with the established guys and be the point guard Brooklyn wants him to be.

Of course, this opportunity isn’t just for Thomas, it’s also for NBA card collectors who invested in his stock. If Brooklyn doesn’t trade for another veteran point guard before the deadline, Thomas’ spot on the roster is secured and the minutes will be there for him. Otherwise, his past few games have already proven that he deserves enough time on the court, even with the Nets adding another point guard to join Kevin Durant. In any case, Irving’s departure is definitely a good sign for those who are into Cam Thomas cards in the market.

2. He is an offensive force to be reckoned with

Playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the best offensive juggernauts in the league, can definitely take the ball away from guys like Cam Thomas. But even if that’s the case, it can’t be denied that the young stud is already developing into the scorer he can be at this stage of his career.

Just recently, Thomas managed to become the youngest player to score 40 or more points for three straight games. The first contest saw the Nets’ guard put out 43 points against the Washington Wizards and the second was a 44-point outburst in a match against the Los Angeles Clippers. The third, and most recent performance, was against the Phoenix Suns where Thomas scored 43 points.

Cam Thomas in his last 3 games: 44 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST

47 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST

43 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST He's the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points in 3 straight games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hsi0NuytaY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023

Although all three games ended in a loss, the fact that he can put out that amount of offense while being guarded by two of the league’s best defenders in Kawhi Leonard and Mikal Bridges is something that deserves recognition. If given the chance, his current averages of 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists will go up a lot with the way he’s playing right now. If that happens, Brooklyn isn’t going to be the only winner here as those who stuck through him in the NBA card market will benefit as well.

1. Cam Thomas rookie cards are very affordable

It’s no secret that there are a lot of great guys to consider from Cam Thomas’ rookie class. For starters, collectors will definitely go for Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, or Cade Cunningham cards, if given the chance. But while those players are certainly a draw in the hobby, the prices of their rookie card stock are reflecting that demand. The thing is, Cam Thomas isn’t on the level of these guys yet.

At this point in time, a PSA 10 slab of Cunningham’s Prizm Silver rookie card is worth $315 on eBay. On the other hand, Thomas’ PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card is valued at $51. That’s a pretty stark contrast between a guy who’s out for the whole season and an overlooked point guard who’s playing the best basketball of his life. And even if Thomas’s career doesn’t pan out in the way everybody expects, his current prices in the NBA card market still make him a very enticing stock to invest in.

Do take note, though, that it’d be wise to keep a close eye on the Brooklyn Nets before and after the trade deadline as there’s every chance a star point guard will be acquired by the team. In any case, those Cam Thomas rookie cards will still be a very tempting option, especially with how the young guy is playing lately.