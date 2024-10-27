The Philadelphia 76ers (1-2) faced the Indiana Pacers (1-2) amid a woeful start to their 2024-25 season. The Sixers sought their first win of the season coming into this one. In a wild overtime showdown, they found a way to win by a final score of 118-114.

Joel Embiid and Paul George were once again ruled out, working their way up to make their season debuts soon. The 76ers have played really poorly to start the season, looking disorganized and lackluster. Losing games when the two stars sit out is one thing but Philly has struggled to remain competitive. That changed in this one, even though there remain lots of wrinkles to iron out.

Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton led their respective squads in Indiana's home opener, bringing it down to the wire in a game that leaves Philly with plenty to feel good about. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the 76ers' win over the Pacers.

Maxey digs deep, wins the battle of the Tyreses

The beginning of this season has not been a great one for Maxey. However, his struggles have been nothing compared to Haliburton's. The Indiana floor general notched just 15 points and nine assists total through his season's first two games. In their head-to-head showdown, Maxey had his worst and best stretches of the season in this game while Haliburton had a more even-keel but less impressive performance, save for the most unbelievable shot of the game.

The Pacers had Andrew Nembhard pick Maxey nearly fullcourt and brought Myles Turner very high up on ball screens. Maxey didn’t totally waste possessions but wasn’t able to get a ton going. The pressure kept him as he tried to make his move and he eventually found space in the mid-range but was too hesitant to take advantage.

Shooting-wise, Maxey looked awful. He couldn’t get anything to go from deep after one corner three in the first quarter. The open opportunities were there for him — and his shooting on foul shots was fine — but the ball just couldn’t find the bottom of the net on his jumpers.

At one point in the third quarter, he was 2-11 from deep. It was at this point that Maxey flipped a switch and decided that his struggles ended there. It was takeover time.

Maxey lit the Pacers up for 14 points over in roughly six minutes in the third quarter. He made strong drives into the paint and got a triple to go, giving the Sixers the lead. He preserved that lead with his second block of the game and a steal that prevented a post-up from Pascal Siakam. In between action, he screamed at himself and pumped his arms, overcome with adrenaline and a profound desire to get in the win column. The strong turnaround continued down the stretch.

Maxey ended the game with 45 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks on 14-32 shooting from the field.

Haliburton managed to get past his defender (usually Caleb Martin or Kelly Oubre Jr.) with ease, dragging them through screens or getting around them with a quick first step. He found room to score from within 10 feet of the cup and was efficient from beyond the arc but faded in the fourth quarter. Well, until the final possession, where he sent the game to overtime with a double-clutch triple.

Maxey hit his own triple to begin overtime before Hali drained another to knot things up again. The 76ers' Tyrese scored a crucial layup and hit some key free throws. That second half can be the spark that gets him back on track.

Guards going hard

Eric Gordon and Jared McCain each had strong showings off the bench, giving the 76ers a massive boost. They aren’t in this game without either of them.

Playing in his hometown, Gordon was the first player to score in double figures. He drained some threes but was also way smarter about how he attacked the basket, scoring on a layup and drawing a foul. The Pacers' lack of defensive discipline left them susceptible to ball fakes, ball-watching and allowing gaps around the wings and baseline to remain open. Gordon, as a scorer and passer, took advantage. He closed out the game and ended it with 15 points.

Opposite of the veteran, the rookie played hard and made his impact without shooting much. McCain was a big part of the Sixers' success in the rebounding battle, claiming responsibility for several offensive boards even if it was a teammate of his who ended up corralling the ball. He got a few of his own, one of which he put right back up for a layup — that’s turning garbage into gold.

McCain also dropped a fast-break layup over T.J. McConnell, hesitating in the open court and finding his way into a righty scoop layup. He was trusted with a few fourth-quarter minutes. Although he didn’t do anything crazy, it’s nice to see the rookie earn the trust of the coaching staff.

The Ball Wins — even when size doesn’t

The 76ers have turned to three-guard lineups this season, even when they’re extra small with Guerschon Yabusele at center instead of Andre Drummond. The Pacers deploy a few power forward-type players and traditionally sized centers but the Sixers brought the fight to them on the boards and in the pace race, fighting hard despite their lacking size.

Yet again, Philly did a great job scrapping for offensive boards and dominating the battle on the glass. McCain's efforts played a note in a physical, harmonious symphony of glass-crashing. Drummond and Yabusele did the bulk of the work but several others collected multiple, too. The former's brute force and intimidating size and the latter's hustle, quick wits and positioning made them capable of gobbling up boards.

The 76ers also managed to score more points in the fast break than the Pacers (16 to 10), who have become known for their tempo that fits their team name well. Oubre's floater game has been a valuable scoring tool for Philly amid Maxey's struggles. Offensive rebounding came in handy here, too, as misses in transition were turned into putbacks, including on a few Drummond dunks.

Caleb Martin gave Philly a lead with 32.4 seconds left on a fast-break Euro step and Drummond provided a pair of steals to preserve it, displaying impressive hand quickness. Drummond also got his hands on a crucial offensive rebound in OT, tipping it to Martin, while reeling in 17 total boards of his own.

The 76ers' next game is at home on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. EST against the Detroit Pistons. It could be the season debut for both of Philly's veteran stars, though neither seems like a safe enough bet to guarantee.