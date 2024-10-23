After the Boston Celtics won the NBA title and the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers made power moves, too many people forgot about the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's easy to understand why folks are underestimating Cleveland. Unlike the Knicks and 76ers, the Cavs decided to run it back this offseason, bringing back the roughly same Cleveland squad from last year. Kenny Atkinson and Jaylon Tyson are significant additions to what the Cavs are rolling with. However, other Eastern Conference foes aren't smelling what Cleveland is cooking. When the Cavs are done cheffing up the Eastern Conference, bold predictions about them might seem mild.

This team has plenty of questions and uncertainties heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. However, Cleveland might surprise some, considering where things finish this year. Let's dive into what could happen this year for the Cavs.

Cavs big man Evan Mobley makes his first All-Star team, wins Defensive Player of the Year

While this might not seem like a hot take, Cleveland big man Evan Mobley is primed for big things this season. In fact, other than Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Mobley should be the favorite among potential first-time All-Stars in the Eastern Conference this year. Mobley doesn’t need to turn into Kevin Durant offensively. However, with what Atkinson has cooked up for Mobley, an All-Star-level leap should be within the big man's grasp.

But his adamant defense will solidify Mobley's case as an All-Star and help him finally earn his first Defensive Player of the Year award. It would look nice to his All-Defensivee First Team honors and receive the third most Defensive Player of the Year Votes in 2023. Like many defense-first players, the counting stats can’t capture Mobley’s full impact. He's primed for a stellar fourth season and will have the hardware to match.

Jaylon Tyson will be an essential player right away



Max Strus will miss at least six weeks to start the season. However, when Strus shuts a door, rookie swingman Jaylon Tyson opens a window. Following what was an outstanding summer league and preseason, Tyson could be in early consideration for rotation minutes, especially after the Strus injury. He's showcased he's a do-it-all forward who is more than comfortable playing off the ball, contributing with his playmaking, defense, and shooting.

Tyson’s skill set could be what the Cavaliers desperately need on the wing. Cleveland needs a confident self-creator on the wing who can do some of everything. Tyson fits that bill. With Strus sidelined, it could open opportunities for Tyson to thrive.

The Cavs won't regret not trading Darius Garland to build around Donovan Mitchell

People have questioned the on-court fit between Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell for their entire time together. Those same individuals would argue that Garland is somewhat limited on the Cavs because of Mitchell and that there are better situations for Garland that don't feature Mitchell in the mix.

Sure, right now, either are most effective when they are leading their respective offenses. However, the on-court opportunities will be maximized with Atkinson running the show. Atkinson's new offense will feature both Mitchell and Garland. But there will also be chances where neither have the ball in their hands. Even in those scenarios, Atkinson will set Mitchell and Garland up for maximum success.

When Garland and Mitchell are in harmony, the Cavs are unstoppable. But with Atkinson motivated to return Garland to All-Star form, unstoppable is just the baseline. While there likely were calls and texts asking for Garland's availability in trade talks, by the time this season ends, Cleveland will be glad they ignored it all.