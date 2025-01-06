Which WWE Superstars are going to make their appearance on RAW‘s debut on Netflix? Who will win the important matches already on the books? And more importantly of all, what surprises does the promotion have planned for the fans watching along at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and watching along from home worldwide?

Well, in a recent appearance on The Press Box, Paul “Tripel H” Levesque broke down the sheer level of excitement around the show within the locker room, with wrestlers taking to the CCO about getting a better spot on the card.

“That's every day. And that has nothing to do with Netflix, or it has to do with everything we do. So if there's something big coming up, ‘I just don't understand why I'm not on that PLE. Like, why wouldn’t I be on that PLE?’ It was like, well, the story that you have doesn't get there. Like, not everybody's going to be on everything. Not everybody's going to be…I have that conversation with every single talent about everything we do, right? You know, and rightfully so, if you want to be in this business, you want to be big, you want to have the opportunities, you want to be on all the biggest stuff,” Levesque explained via Wrestle Ops.



“You know, I've had the same conversation with a hundred people about this first episode of Netflix. Like, guys, it's one show. We're going to try to, like, touch on a lot of people, but there's only so much real estate within the show. You're not going to be on that show. Maybe you'll be on the second one, maybe you'll be on the third one. Like, you're going to be on these shows. But, like, it's not everybody can…we can't put all 200 talent, or whatever we have on one show. It's just not going to work — But, you know, it's rightfully so. It's how they should feel. It's how I would feel if I was a talent. Like, what do you mean I'm not on that? Why am I not on that? That's ridiculous.”

While fans don't necessarily know how long the show will be, as WWE has let it be known that RAW won't be three hours, or two hours, or any set length of time for that matter, there are multiple matches already announced for the show, plus a few interesting appearances on the books too, even if they (probably) won't be duking it out in the ring.

Bad news for predictions but good news for fans at home, as this show could make for all sorts of interesting outcomes that fans will be talking about for weeks to come.

3 bold predictions for RAW‘s debut on Netflix

1. John Cena gets physical to ring in the New Year

When John Cena takes the ring on RAW, it will officially begin the end of his professional wrestling career.

Dramatic? Eh, maybe a little bit, but do you know what? It's true, as after announcing last summer that 2025 would be his final year as a wrestler in any way, shape, or form, Cena will address fans to explain what he has planned for the next 12 months and will likely find his first feud back before the end of the show.

But who will it be? Austin Theory? LA Knight? A returning Hulk Hogan who, like Ric Flair, may want to literally die in the ring with his AARP card in his wrestling tights? While fans could speculate ad nauseam about this very question, really, one thing that feels very likely is that Cena will get physical on the show to help usher in his final run around the wrestling world, be that at the end of a long promo or as part of a match booked later on the show.

Should Cena win this match? Yes, unless it makes more sense not to, but either way, if WWE wants to prove that “The Face That Runs the Place” can still go at a high enough level to sell tickets to Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania, and beyond, Cena needs to send fans home happy with a top-tier effort.

2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson picks his next opponent

While the surprise of The Rock returning in LA has been blown by the “People Champ” on social media, the excitement surrounding his return has been anything but, with what he plans to do at the Intuit Dome a topic heavily debated online.

Will he go babyface and cut a promo celebrating his career in WWE? Will he show up at the end of Tribal Combat to either celebrate the winner, challenge the winner, or, better yet, play a role in the final outcome of the contest? Or could he instead opt to rekindle his feud with Cody Rhodes, who will also be on the show featured in a prominent role?

Theoretically, the options are endless, but for better or worse, WWE has to make a pick either way, and how they handle the situation will likely have ramifications all the way to WrestleMania 41, as it's hard to imagine Johnson will be a full-time member of the roster in the four months leading up to the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

My bet? The Rock helps Solo Sikoa remain the Tribal Chief, hands the title off to “The People's Champion,” and, as a result, begins a feud with Roman Reigns that leads to a Tribal Chief vs. WWE career match in Las Vegas on Easter Sunday.

3. Penta El Zero Miedo turns on Rey Mysterio

With CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, and more all set to appear on RAW‘s Netflix debut, it would be understandable if some of the lesser matches on the show fell by the wayside in the public conscious, including the tag team match featuring Rey Mysterio and a mystery partner versus The New Day.

Now, sure, technically, this partner could be anyone, but when you consider WWE has been running video packages that feature very familiar iconography, it sure feels like it's going to be Penta El Zero Miedo, one-half of the Lucha Brothers, who has officially left AEW as of late last year.

On paper, debuting Penta alongside Mysterio feels very WWE, as they've been trying to find the next Rey Mysterio for about a decade now, including current members of the LWO like Dragon Lee, who has become just a guy in the promotion after making a similar move a few years back.

In the court of public opinion, however, fans really don't want to see Penta become just another masked wrestler in an ethnicity-based faction duking it out as a Mysterio sidekick, with this match already drawing major backlash online for taking the former AEW Tag Team Champion back down that path.

The solution? Have Penta and Mysterio win the match, then immediately have the former turn on the latter, making him into a massive heel right out of the gates as a singles star. WWE doesn't currently have a masked heel on the main roster, especially one on Penta's level, and if they book him correctly, he could be something new that could give fans flashbacks to the very best of Lucha Underground a decade later.