For those who feared John Cena's WWE retirement tour would be part-time, the Hollywood star is committed to the upcoming run.

Appearing on the Sports Media podcast, WWE Head of Communications Chris Legentil talked about Cena's last run. He confirmed that Cena will be back full-time (via ITR Wrestling).

“John Cena, as you might know, is going on his farewell tour. He announced last July that he’s retiring,” he explained. “But he’s going out on his own terms. He’s gonna do a full year-long tour with us. And that’s gonna be worldwide.

“We think that the opportunity for the people to see John Cena one last time all around the world is going to be quite powerful,” he added.

This is great news for fans hoping to see Cena one last time. Given his Hollywood production schedule, there was always a chance he would have to balance both.

Previously, Cena confirmed that his farewell tour will consist of “around 36 dates.” That is a healthy amount of shows he will participate in. One has to imagine that, barring injuries, he will be present for marquee vents like WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam.m

John Cena's WWE retirement tour

At Money in the Bank in July 2024, Cena announced his farewell tour from WWE in 2025. The news shook the WWE Universe, as he will only have a few more chances to win his 17th world championship.

It is unclear what WWE has planned for Cena upon his return. He is going to be at Monday Night RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025. That will perhaps give a better idea of what is to come on the farewell tour.

WWE has already announced that Cena will participate in the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match on February 1, 2025. It will be his final time competing in the iconic battle royal.

That also means the subsequent Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania PLEs are the last ones Cena will participate in as a competitor. While he didn't rule out a potential return in the future, his in-ring career will end in 2025.

Throughout his career, Cena has done almost everything imaginable in WWE. He has won 16 world championships, tying Ric Flair for the most ever. He has also won two Royal Rumbles and a Money in the Bank ladder match.

Since leaving WWE full-time, Cena has continued to make sporadic appearances. He has done enough to keep his streak of consecutive years with a match alive. But in 2025, he will finally have another extended run.

His last extended run was in the fall of 2023 during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Work in Hollywood paused, and Cena returned to WWE to feud with the Bloodline.