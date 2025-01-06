After two months away, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to make his triumphant return to WWE on RAW, using the show's first episode on Netflix to insert himself into the professional wrestling world for the first time since Bad Blood.

But what should fans expect? Will “The Great One” go rogue like last January and blow up WWE's WrestleMania 41 main event, which the promotion reportedly already has planned? Or does he have something else in mind, what with his prestige picture, The Smashing Machine, likely coming out right around the “Showcase of the Immortals?”

While only time will tell, in the lead-up to the big show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque touched on what it's like to work with the “Final Boss” in WWE on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina and how collaborative he can be, contrary to popular belief.

“The one thing about The Rock, you can call him the Final Boss, in a way it's an accurate statement. He is, I don't want to say more so than anybody else, but he is the biggest box office star in the world. He has earned the right, and is in the position to do what he wants to do. He does what is right for WWE and the projects that he works on. He sees this as that as well. His passion, DNA, lineage, family, all of that is intertwined in this. He loves it. We joke about it all the time, every time he comes in, no matter what it is, the [goosebumps he gets] when he comes out, that's legit. He's so passionate about that. Rightfully so because there is no electricity and feeling like that,” Triple H explained via Fightful.

“When you walk out in front of 20,000 people in an arena that is jam-packed, there is nothing like it in the world. He's earned the right to kind of come and go and do what he pleases and trust that he'll always do what is right for WWE in the end. He's super collaborative with me and super collaborative with Nick on what we want to do, contrary to what a lot of people think. Time will tell. I don't want to give anything away, but I do believe that as moments appear here that are huge game-changing moments, he's a game-changer. That's what he does and who he is.”

After intense speculation about whether or not he would appear on the first episode of RAW on Netflix, The Rock officially announced his appearance on social media on Sunday in a larger conversation about becoming a “High Chief” in the Samoan Culture. Is this a babyface turn for the “People's Champion?” It's hard to say, but after ripping off one of the wildest heel turns in recent memory last winter, it's safe to say The Rock has something cooking up his sleeve for the big event, even if he might give Triple H some trouble from time to time.