After spending six weeks on the sideline while serving a suspension, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to return to the team in Week 7 on time for their Thursday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of his coveted return, Hopkins posted a hype video to social media which featured nods from the likes of Snoop Dogg and Odell Beckham Jr. Cardinals fans will be absolutely fired up after watching Hopkins announce his return ahead of the Week 7 clash.

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK. pic.twitter.com/hHGzyaQ7Mq — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 20, 2022

Hopkins captioned his post, “DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK.” In the video, he included a graphic in the sky that read “Free D-Hop.” In the video, Snoop Dogg welcomes Hopkins back to the league after his six-week absence, while Beckham says, “please, don’t call it a comeback.”

The NFL suspended Hopkins for six games after it was discovered that he had violated the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. Hopkins tested positive for the anabolic agent Ostarine during the offseason, resulting in a six-game suspension from the league. Throughout it all, Hopkins was adamant that he didn’t knowingly ingest any performance-enhancing substance, claiming he was unsure how it ended up in his system.

After injuries slowed him down during the second half of last season, the six-game suspension saw Hopkins unable to suit up during the Cardinals’ 2-4 start. In fact, due to injury and the suspension, Hopkins has missed 14 of the Cardinals’ previous 16 games.

Getting him back for Week 7 will be crucial as a win over the Saints could drastically change the outlook on Arizona’s season. A loss would see them sink to 2-5, putting themselves in a deep hole, but a 3-4 record would feel far more reasonable to overcome, especially with Hopkins back in the mix.

Thursday’s clash with the Saints will be DeAndre Hopkins’ first time back on the field in the regular season since Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.