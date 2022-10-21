Kyler Murray explains NSFW Cardinals quarrel with Kliff Kingsbury after Thursday Night Football win

The Arizona Cardinals may have gotten the win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, but not everything was sunshine and rainbows on the winning team’s sideline. In fact, it was anything but, as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury got into a heated argument, with Murray seen mouthing ‘Calm the f*** down” to Kingsbury after Arizona had to burn a timeout late in the second quarter.

The two continued to have words with each other before Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins helped cooler heads prevail. After the game, Murray explained the heated moment, with Kingsbury also shedding light on the situation, Here’s what the two had to say, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

“The clock was running down and we couldn’t have got off the play that we were trying to run,” Murray said. “So, it was, I guess it’s my fault. I’ll take it.”

There you have it. Kliff Kingsbury was frustrated that the Cardinals didn’t get the play they were trying to run off, so he let Kyler Murray know about it.

Murray was clearly trying to get his coach to calm down, also saying that he just wanted him to “chill out.” Kingsbury called the moment a “difference of opinion”, but then joked about it.

If anyone was thinking there’s something to be worried about, Murray dispelled that notion by also saying “We’re good.” It appears it was just two competitive individuals going at each other in the heat of the moment.

Perhaps the fire-ice of Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury will serve the Cardinals well moving forward.