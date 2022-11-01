3 changes Astros must make to gain edge over Phillies in World Series

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are tied at one game apiece in the 2022 World Series, turning it into a best of five series as the action shifts back to Philadelphia. That makes Game 3, which will be taking place on Tuesday night after it was postponed on Monday night due to inclement weather, a very important game for both sides.

The Astros are facing their first hint of adversity after sweeping both the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees out of the playoffs. They coughed up a five run lead in Game 1, but were able to bounce back in Game 2 to ensure the Phillies wouldn’t take total control of this series.

Now, Houston must figure out what needs to be done to ensure that they can jump out to a 2-1 lead in this series rather than watching Philadelphia take the lead instead. With Game 3 on the horizon, let’s take a look at three changes the Astros need to make in order to take control of the 2022 World Series.

3. The Astros shouldn’t use Luis Garcia out of the bullpen for clutch situations

A big reason the Astros ended up sweeping the Mariners in the ALDS was because of a dynamite relief appearance from Luis Garcia. Garcia took over in the 14th inning of what eventually became an 18 inning marathon, and blanked the Mariners over his five innings of work, picking up the win and sending the Astros to their sixth straight ALCS.

Garcia wasn’t even needed in the Astros ALCS series, but he was called upon in the 10th inning of Game 1, and quickly gave up the game-winning home run to J.T. Realmuto. Garcia would only get two outs in the inning before being replaced by Ryne Stanek, but the damage was done. Garcia coughed up Game 1, and the Astros fell behind 1-0 in the series.

Garcia was phenomenal against the Mariners, but manager Dusty Baker made a move he really shouldn’t have made by inserting Garcia into this game. He had other relievers, such as Stanek, who were available and would have been much better options than Garcia. Garcia is a good option for long relief needs, but Baker used him too early in Game 1, and he shouldn’t be used in similar situations again moving forward.

2. Astros RF Kyle Tucker needs to moved up in the lineup

Kyle Tucker had a hot start to the World Series, hitting a pair of home runs in Game 1 before going quiet in Game 2. The Astros lineup has driven in five runs in each of the opening two contests, but they should shake things up ahead of Game 3 to try to maximize their production in this crucial game.

Tucker has hit fifth in both Games 1 & 2, but it feels like the Astros would benefit from moving him up in the lineup to either the second or third spot for Game 3. Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez have both had slow starts to their World Series action, and bumping them down a few spots to Tucker’s number five spot may help them find their footing.

Tucker has been the Astros best hitter through two games, and swapping him with Pena feels like a logical move to make to help Houston get off on the right foot. Creating traffic on the basepaths is crucial in the World Series, and if Tucker can create some noise early, that could help the Astros get early leads moving forward.

1. The Astros can’t be afraid to turn things over to their bullpen

Easily the biggest mistake the Astros have made in the World Series so far was leaving Justin Verlander in for too long in Game 1. Verlander single-handedly coughed up a five-run lead his lineup graciously gifted him, and his team ended up losing that game in the end. Had Baker pulled Verlander earlier, Houston may have ended up winning that game.

It’s understandable that Baker wanted to roll with Verlander considering how good he has been this season, but giving him the ball for the fifth inning after he got tagged for three runs in the fourth seemed a bit foolish. Baker has a very good bullpen, and he shouldn’t be afraid to utilize it moving forward.

Pitching strategy in the World Series is much different than any other series in the MLB. Baker knew the Phillies were getting to Verlander after he got hit hard in the fourth inning, but ended up making the mistake of sending him back out for the fifth inning. You can’t afford to take those chances in the World Series, especially considering how good the Astros bullpen is. Houston hasn’t had to lean on their bullpen much in the playoffs, but with a championship on the line, now wouldn’t be a bad time to put them to work.