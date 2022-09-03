3 college football teams who will benefit the most from an expanded 12-team Playoff

The College Football Playoff is finally expanding after years of anticipation. On Friday, the CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted to expand the tournament from four teams to 12 by 2026. The new format will include the six highest-ranked conference champions, as well as six at-large teams.

The CFP expansion is not only exciting for college football fans but also gives many more teams a true shot at the national championship. Many schools across the country benefit from the College Football Playoff expansion, but a select few stand out from the pack.

3. Cincinnati football (and other Big 12 teams)

The Power Five conferences have had a stranglehold on the College Football Playoff since its inception. However, an imbalance exists even among the most powerful conferences in the sport. While the SEC, ACC and Big Ten are in the playoff almost every year, the Big 12 has lagged behind a bit.

Big 12 teams have made four appearances in the first eight seasons of the CFP. However, all four of those appearances belong to Oklahoma, and the Sooners have lost in the semifinals every time they made the dance. With Oklahoma and Texas, the conference’s biggest revenue generator, leaving for the SEC soon, the situation appeared dire for the Big 12.

Fortunately for the conference, the expanded playoff all but assures they will be present every year. Not only will existing members such as Baylor and Oklahoma State benefit from the new format, but so will new additions such as UCF and BYU. Of all the Big 12 teams though, Cincinnati, who joins the conference in 2023, will benefit the most.

The Bearcats made history in 2021, becoming the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. Although they lost to Alabama in the semifinal, appearing in the tournament at all marked a huge achievement for the program. With the CFP expansion and the Bearcats jumping up to the Big 12 soon, Cincinnati should be a playoff contender for years to come.

2. Oregon football (and other Pac-12 teams)

While the Big 12 has been lagging behind other conferences in the playoff era, the Pac-12 has been even worse. The conference has just two CFP appearances in eight years, Oregon in 2014 and Washington in 2016. While the Ducks won their semifinal matchup in their lone appearance, the Pac-12 is still a distant fifth place among the Power Five.

Similar to the Big 12, the Pac-12 is also losing two of its most valuable members soon. In late June, USC and UCLA announced that they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. Since then, other members have flirted with leaving as well, leaving the conference in a state of flux.

The Ducks are one of the teams who have discussed other options but they’re still in the Pac-12 for now. As one of the league’s top teams, both now and in the future, Oregon benefits the most from the CFP expansion of any Pac-12 team. In reality, the entire league will benefit just by having a fighting chance at the playoff every year.

1. Boise State football (and other Group of Five teams)

As mentioned previously, the Power Five conferences have had a monopoly on the College Football Playoff since its inception. No Group of Five team even sniffed the playoff in its first seven years, not even UCF in 2018 after 25 consecutive wins. Cincinnati finally broke the trend in 2021, but even then, nearly everything had to go right.

The Group of Five is taking a huge hit with Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU jumping up soon. For a group already struggling for representation, the Group of Five needed an expansion for any hope of competing. Fortunately, the Group of Five got an answered prayer with the College Football Playoff expansion announcement.

Every team in this category benefits greatly from the new format, but some benefit more than others. Traditionally strong teams such as Memphis, SMU and San Diego State will now have a much better shot at glory. However, one Group of Five team stands far above all others in terms of historical success.

That team is none other than Boise State. The Broncos have an all-time winning percentage of .728, the fifth-highest of any team in college football. Their win percentage places them alongside titans of college football such as Michigan and Oklahoma.

Boise State has fielded some incredible teams over the last two decades. The Broncos have finished the season ranked in 13 of the last 20 seasons, including four in the Top 10. They have also won the Fiesta Bowl three times in that span, including the famous win over Oklahoma with the “Statue of Liberty” on the game’s final play.

Despite all the success, the Broncos have never had a fair shot at the national championship. With the College Football Playoff’s expansion, that should change sooner rather than later.