The New York Jets are at a breaking point. After 13 consecutive years of missing the playoffs, Gang Green is in danger of reaching a level of embarrassment never seen in the history of North American sports.

That's why they must continue making the right moves as training camp approaches. Despite the recent media overreaction to Aaron Rodgers' minicamp absence, New York has had one of its best off-seasons in recent memory. Not only did it bolster its offensive line with the likes of eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith and first-round draft pick Olu Fashanu, but it also added veteran wideout Mike Williams.

Those additions will undoubtedly improve upon an offense that ranked 31st in yards per game last season, as long as Rodgers stays healthy. However, the next step is addition by subtraction.

One of the harsh realities of the NFL is that fringe players could be cut at any moment, especially before Week 1. As teams slowly whittle their rosters down from 90 to 53 men, plenty of talented players will get sacrificed.

Who are some of the most likely Jets to get the ax this summer?

RB Israel Abanikanda

Abanikanda, a Brooklyn native, seemed destined to become a fan favorite when New York took him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. The Pitt alum, who earned first-team All-American and All-ACC honors in 2022, was highlighted on HBO's “Hard Knocks” as a diamond-in-the-rough type of player last preseason.

However, it hasn't quite worked out that way yet. The 21-year-old logged just 22 carries for 70 yards, along with seven receptions for 43 receiving yards. Abanikanda had a chance to establish himself as Breece Hall's backup in the second half of the year, as Dalvin Cook struggled and Michael Carter was released, but the NFL game may still be too fast for him.

Abanikanda admitted that his first professional campaign had ups and downs, via Eric Allen of the team's website.

“Definitely, I'd say a roller-coaster,” Abanikanda said. “There was a lot of learning from the lessons and mistakes that I had. I feel like I made strong progress, just learning from my teammates, the vets.”

While this is common for a fifth-round pick, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder is in trouble due to the Jets' heavy investment into the backfield. The Jets drafted Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen in the fourth round, as well as South Dakota State back Isaiah Davis in the fifth. They also signed 28-year-old veteran Tarik Cohen on a one-year deal.

The newest kids on the block usually get the advantage in this scenario. Although Abanikanda is far from an elder statesman, he's the most likely player to be phased out of Hall's backup brigade, as New York probably won't carry five running backs on the final roster.

OL Max Mitchell

Mitchell is in nearly the same situation as Abanikanda. The main difference is that he has more playing experience, and is going into his third year rather than his second.

Although the Louisiana Lafayette alum is still just 24 years old, his time with the Jets may be up soon. The squad has a crowded offensive line room, as it also added John Simpson and Morgan Moses in free agency. With 2023 fourth-rounder Carter Warren and veteran Wes Schweitzer projected to make the team as well, Mitchell will fight for one of the last backup spots in the room.

The 2022 fourth-round pick also admitted he didn't reach his goals last season, via Jack Bell of the team's website.

“I didn't take the stride I wanted to this past year, it was more of a consistency issue,” he said. “I think there's another level out there that I can achieve. I look forward to going into Year 3 as a big stepping stone year. This year I wanted to improve my pass pro. There's always some specifics there that I want to improve. But I just don't want to have to leave a doubt if I'm going to start that I can maintain the role and be more of a consistent anchor.”

It would certainly win Mitchell points in camp if he does improve his pass protection prowess, as the 40-year-old Rodgers is no longer as elusive as he once was.

“I don't want to leave any doubt that I can start, or at least maintain my role, whatever role I'm put in,” he continued. “So, I definitely want to be in the conversation next season.”

If Mitchell doesn't stand out from the pack this summer, expect him to be shown the door.

FB Nick Bawden

Bawden's chances will partially come down to roster construction. If the team carries an extra player in another position group, that could spell the end of Bawden's New York tenure, as fullbacks are no longer essential in the modern NFL. However, the San Diego State alum played a career-high 127 snaps last season, tallying two carries for four yards and one touchdown, as well as three receptions for 21 yards.

If Bawden stands out in camp for either his pass or run blocking, that'll be his best chance of making the final cut. A goal-line touchdown or two in preseason wouldn't hurt, either.