The New York Jets have been under the microscope in a big way every since landing Aaron Rodgers. He is a successful quarterback who has been more well known recently for his media appearances and off-the-field antics. The NFL media has followed Rodgers closely this offseason as he returned to the practice field after last season's Week 1 injury. His absence from Jets' mandatory minicamp in June created many headlines about Rodgers' commitment to the team.

Naturally, this led to some curiosity surrounding how the Jets themselves actually feel about the whole Rodgers situation. SNY's Connor Hughes looked into the matter and found some interesting results.

According to Hughes, SNY reached out to multiple Jets players and asked about Rodgers missing the team's mandatory minicamp. All of those players had zero issues with Rodgers' attendance. They were also surprised that anyone outside of the Jets' building felt any differently than they did.

We recently received confirmation of why Rodgers missed Jets minicamp — a pre-planned trip to Egypt. Rodgers is apparently an admirer of Egyptian culture and reportedly scheduled his visit for what he believed to be after all offseason programs.

It is important to note the context around mandatory minicamp. While mandatory minicamp has a very important sounding name, it isn't a make or break period of the summer for NFL teams. In fact, mandatory minicamp only consists of two practices which are identical in structure to OTAs.

That doesn't stop articles from being written on the matter because Rodgers is, in fact, missing mandatory time he committed to spending with teammates.

Ultimately, this should all blow over once we have some real football to talk about in a little more than a month.

Aaron Rodgers worked out with former Packers teammate after unexcused absence from Jets minicamp

Aaron Rodgers likes to do things his own way.

Just because Rodgers missed mandatory minicamp does not mean that he won't be in shape and ready for training camp. In fact, Rodgers did get some extra training in recently with an unlikely former teammate.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling recently told FS1 that he and Rodgers got some training time in during the last week of June. They reportedly found a practice field in Los Angeles and put some reps in together.

“Me and Aaron have been great friends since I’ve been in Green Bay. I hit him up, told him I was coming out to L.A., and said, ‘Let’s run some routes,’” Valdes-Scantling said. “So we got it in, went out to some high school, and ran some routes together. We’re good. It was good.”

The pair have a history together from playing in Green Bay for multiple seasons.

This is the kind of story that has the potential to cause a controversy. Why would Rodgers choose to make time to work out with MVS, who now plays for the division rival Buffalo Bills, instead of his teammates?

However, it's hard to care too much if the Jets aren't concerned with the workout.

If MVS does not make the final roster with the Bills, perhaps he'll seek a reunion with Rodgers in New York.