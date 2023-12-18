Don't expect Aaron Rodgers to return for the Jets this season.

Aaron Rodgers could shock the world and return for the New York Jets soon. The question is whether or not the Jets and Rodgers will even deem a return necessary with New York out of playoff contention. NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared an update on the potential plan moving forward for Rodgers and the Jets.

“I've talked to several very high-ranking members of the Jets organization who do not want Aaron Rodgers on the field unless they absolutely, really have to,” Rapoport said. “Like if there's nothing to play for, such as right now, and they're not in the playoffs, they don't want him on the field. They do not want to risk 2024, they don't want to risk a re-tear, none of that.

“Aaron Rodgers has wanted very badly to be on the field and I would have expected him to make a loud, strong case for himself to play on Christmas Eve, just like he wanted against the Commanders to try to get the Jets to that playoff push. Except now after this rough loss (versus the Miami Dolphins) they're out of the playoff push.”

Aaron Rodgers likely won't play again in 2023

With nothing to play for at this point, Rapoport admitted that he'd be surprised if Rodgers returned this season. It sounds like both the Jets and Rodgers would have been open to his return if the playoffs were still in question.

However, the Jets were defeated by the Dolphins 30-0 in Week 15, ultimately putting an end to their postseason aspirations. The loss probably also ruled out a Rodgers return.

Still, the fact that Rodgers could have returned from a torn Achilles is incredible. Most players take much longer to even consider a return, but Aaron Rodgers seemingly may have been able to play in Week 16 after suffering the injury during the first game of the season.