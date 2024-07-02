The Detroit Lions were one of the NFL's biggest laughing stocks for a long time. Now, they suddenly have one of the most talented rosters in the league.

This offseason was the fourth year of the Dan Campbell + Brad Holmes rebuild in Detroit. Holmes has proven himself to be an incredible general manager who has a good eye for talent in the draft. He is also careful with the contracts he awards to players, which has kept the Lions' salary cap quite healthy.

The result is a strong roster with plenty of players on cheap rookie deals. If you stack enough good offseasons back to back, you end up with a problem that most NFL teams want to have — you have too many good players. This is where Detroit finds itself now.

Here are three Lions players who are possible cut candidates heading into this summer's training camp.

Dan Skipper could be pushed off the roster by younger players

Skipper is a competent swing tackle who has made a name for himself as a strong run blocker. He also came onto the radar of NFL fans for his involvement in Detroit's controversial failed two-point conversion attempt in Dallas.

However, Skipper's time in Detroit could be over soon.

It all comes down to how many roster spots will be available for backup o-linemen and who the Lions will prioritize. It seems reasonable to assume that Detroit will favor young players who they have long-term contract control over instead of a veteran on a one-year deal.

The Detroit Lions have three young offensive linemen on rookie contracts: second-year tackle Colby Sorsdal and rookies Giovanni Manu and Christian Mahogany. If all three of these players make the 53-man roster, then Detroit will have 8 players rostered on the offensive line before Skipper.

It's possible that the Lions decide to keep their offensive line a strength and make a roster spot for Skipper.

It's also possible that Skipper makes the final roster ahead of Manu, who is transitioning to the NFL from college football in Canada. If Manu is not ready for the NFL yet, he could end up on the practice squad instead. In that case, he would be a priority practice squad protection each week. GM Brad Holmes clearly loves his upside after spending a third-round pick on him in this year's draft.

Skipper could still earn a roster spot in training camp/preseason, but he is in a vulnerable position.

Is 2024 the end of the line for former second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike?

Onwuzurike looks like the first “miss” on Brad Holmes' draft resume in Detroit. The former second-round pick had injury concerns in college and those concerns have continued in the NFL. He suffered a devastating back injury that took him a long time to recover from.

Onwuzurike is looking healthier now, but it may be too late for him to find a long-term home in Detroit.

The main reason why Onwuzurike is on the roster bubble is because of Detroit's depth at defensive tackle. Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader will be starters in 2024 with second-year player Brodric Martin and rookie Mekhi Wingo serving as depth. Onwuzurike will need to prove that it is worth it to invest a fifth roster spot in defensive tackle.

This could prove difficult when edge players like John Cominsky and Josh Pascal are perfectly capable of kicking inside.

Jake Bates will push Michael Badgley in training camp

Michael Badgley is another Lions cut candidate.

It's not often that we talk about kickers in cut candidate pieces, but it feels relevant for Detroit this year.

The team has not had much faith in Michael Badgley to make 50+ yard field goals during his tenure with the team. In fact, the Lions have struggled at the position for the entirety of the Dan Campbell era.

The Lions have been insulated from their lack of talent at kicker by some great coaching. Ben Johnson is one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL and has had Detroit's offense humming nicely the past two seasons. When Johnson's offense sputters, head coach Dan Campbell is more than willing to go for it on fourth down. That has taken pressure off the special teams unit to routinely nail long-distance kicks.

Of course, you still want your kicker to be able to do that. That's where Jake Bates comes in.

The Lions signed the UFL star who earned a reputation for nailing long-distance kicks in Ford Field for the Michigan Panthers.

Detroit is hoping that he will do the same thing for the Lions this fall.