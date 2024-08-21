The Anaheim Ducks have missed the playoffs in six consecutive seasons. Last year was a disaster in the first year with Greg Cronin as the head coach. With just 59 points, they were the third-worst team in the league. To make a run to the playoffs, they need their veterans to step up. Forwards Troy Terry, Ryan Strome, and Frank Vatrano all had poor seasons and need to step up in 2024-25.

With Trevor Zegras potentially on the move, the Ducks are putting their eggs in Cutter Gauthier's basket. The former Boston College star is set to play his first full season this year and should be considered a favorite of the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year.

Ducks need Troy Terry to live up to contract

Forward Troy Terry signed with the Ducks for seven more seasons before 2023-24. The deal is worth $7 million per season, making him the highest-paid player on the team. He then proceeded to take a significant step down from the previous two years. Terry scored 20 goals and 54 points, both his lowest numbers since 2020-21. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, scoring 37 goals but he has not lived up to that since.

Terry will be 27 when the season starts and he must have a career year in 2024-25. The Ducks scored the third-fewest goals in the entire league last year, a stat they must improve on if they want to make the playoffs. That starts with Terry, who is a score-first winger getting paid to score 25 or more goals each season.

He will benefit from playing with Leo Carlsson in his second season. The former second-overall pick had a solid first season, scoring 29 points in 55 games. The young center now has a season under his belt and should be a better facilitator and power-play leader. If Gauthier joins them on the left wing, they could become one of the best top lines in the league.

Ryan Strome must step up in the bottom six

As a long-time NHL forward, Ryan Strome provides veteran leadership to the bottom six of the Ducks. They picked him up in free agency ahead of the 2022 season and he has not broken 41 points since. His last season with the New York Rangers was his first 20-goal season and he has not matched that since.

Right now, Strome is projected to be on the third line along with young center Mason McTavish. If the Ducks and Zegras do part ways, McTavish will be put in a high-leverage situation. Strome can help out the team by developing McTavish as a passer and scorer. The Ducks' future heavily involves McTavish and his development is extremely important.

Frank Vatrano keeps Zegras happy

That same off-season, the Ducks also signed Frank Vatrano away from the Rangers. After an okay first season, he broke out and earned his first All-Star game appearance last year. He ended with a team-high 37 goals and 60 points, both of which are his career highs. His deal expires after this season and is worth $3.65 million for the year.

He is slated to play on Zegras' wing, which would be a great match on the second line. Zegras only played 15 games last season due to injuries and needs a solid winger to get him back to NHL speed. The Ducks should not trade the face of their franchise before the season begins. They should allow him to play with Frank Vatrano for at least the first half of this season and see if they can create some magic.

The Ducks should be contending for a playoff spot this season. With young stars and veteran scorers up and down the lineup, they should combine to create a good offense in 2024-25. If these three veterans do not perform, they will face a similar fate as last season.